In Israel, Mocking Hipsters Is Now a Political Statement

There’s an old Jewish joke that begins with two Jews being dragged by anti-Semites before a firing squad. One of the Jews cries out, “I am innocent! You must stop this barbarous act!” And the other Jew elbows him in the ribs and hisses, “Quiet down! You’ll upset them!”

It is the mentality of the second Jew, now dressed up as a Tel Avivian hipster, that Israeli politician Naftali Bennett pillories in a new ad in advance of the upcoming Israeli elections. Bennett, an erstwhile tech entrepreneur who turned to politics after selling his company and making millions, is the leader of the right-wing party Habayit Hayehudi, the Jewish Home. The party is against the creation of a Palestinian state, and Bennett himself is a controversial figure, not least for his penchant for making off-color remarks, such as the time he told The New Yorker: “You can’t teach a monkey to speak and you can’t teach an Arab to be democratic.” Or the time he told an Arab MK, “When you were still swinging from trees, we had a Jewish state here,” or the time he suggested that Palestinian terrorists should be shot, seeing as “I already killed lots of Arabs in my life, and there is absolutely no problem with that.”

In Israel, Bennett has pitched himself as a “bro”—quite literally, as in the ad campaign “Bennett’s a Bro” and its attendant meme generator. In the new ad, however, Bennett himself plays the role of the hipster. The usually clean-cut Bennett is now dressed up in a long, fake beard, a flannel shirt and a pink watch, a baseball cap covering his bald pate, replacing his trademark small knit yarmulke. The ad shows Bennett in three scenarios in which he is wronged—a waitress spills coffee on him, an impatient driver rear-ends him, a woman grabs the Tel Aviv version of a Citibike out from under him—and yet in every scenario, Bennett’s hipster apologizes profusely. “I am sorry, I really am. I really apologize,” are the only sentences uttered throughout the ad, except for when the character, played with surprising aplomb by Bennett, opens his Haaretz newspaper to find a New York Times op-ed demanding that Israel apologize for the Flotilla debacle that left nine activists dead. “They’re right,” he says, nodding with Colbertian sagacity. The ad ends with Bennett, now beardless, asking people to register for his party. “Starting today, we stop apologizing,” he says.

The ad’s message is straightforward: Bennett’s character represents those who would have Israel constantly apologize for the sin of merely existing, themselves the wronged party who are always being asked to apologize. It casts these remorseful leftists as Israeli culture’s biggest nightmare: the friar, or sucker.