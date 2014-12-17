In Israel, Mocking Hipsters Is Now a Political Statement

But the ad’s target is not really a Tel-Avivian hipster; rather, it is anyone who feels that Israel has ever done anything wrong—be it the Flotilla, the war in Gaza, or the occupation more generally. The ad casts such nay-sayers as effete layabouts who walk little dogs and wear jewelry. Bennett is using this feminized male as a characterization of leftist thought—weak, image-conscious, fearful.

The ad mocks the beta-male, who fantasizes about being macho and brusque, taking what’s his without paying heed to the burden of apologizing or worrying about hurting others. It’s an aggressively male fantasy, a bull’s eye for a certain dominant stream of Israeli culture. The ad's cleverness lies in the way it matches this psychological component with one that is historical, and political. It’s the latest iteration of Max Nordau’s “muscular Judaism” which he described in his 1898 address to the Second Zionist Congress. For the fantasy of a machismo that precludes the need for apologies is also the fantasy of the exile, of the disempowered and disenfranchised, and it’s been a part of the Zionist narrative from the start.

“In Zionist ideology, the old Jew was the diaspora Jew—effeminate, weak, pale, overly feminized, not sure of himself and never sure of his place, the overly intellectualized Jew, either due to learning too much Torah or too much Jewish Enlightenment works,” explained Dr. Shayna Weiss, an Israel Institute Post-Doctoral Fellow at Bar Ilan University. “The way Zionism fixed the problem of the Jewish man was to make him a New Jew—strong, not care, not apologize for anything, we’re here to do what we’re going to do, and that’s what’s going to make us normal and heterosexual and strong.” Or, as Weiss put it, “Zionism means never having to say you’re sorry.”