How to Avoid the Common Cold: Hug as Many People as Possible

Not long after immigrating to the U.S. from Colombia in 2003, I realized the importance of personal space to Americans. No longer should I kiss someone on the cheek to say hello, as we do in my native country; a handshake, or even a wave of the hand, would suffice. I chalked it up to cultural differences, but a new study suggests that we'd all be better off—healthier, in fact—if we invaded each other's personal space more often.

According to a study by Carnegie Mellon University researchers, “Does hugging provide stress-buffering socials support?” which will be published online today in Psychological Science, hugging helps reduce illnesses caused by stress.

“What we were interested in determining was whether social support buffers the effect of frequent conflict on becoming infected with the cold virus,” says Denise Janicki-Deverts, team research psychologist in the study.

The study of 406 participants, chosen because of their low levels of immunity to the cold virus, required them to complete questionnaires on the availability of social support. In phone interviews, researchers queried them about social activities, interpersonal tension, and whether participants had been hugged that day. Participants were exposed to the common cold and later quarantined to evaluate for signs of illness or infection.