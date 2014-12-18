The Allure of Ugliness

Stamm’s novel is coolly modern yet somehow primal, drawing on perhaps the oldest ugly woman tradition we have: the story of Jacob and the sisters Leah and Rachel. Leah is plain and “weak-eyed” (cross-eyed, in some translations), while Rachel is “beautiful in form and appearance.” Jacob so lusts after Rachel that he agrees to work for the sisters’ father for seven years to earn Rachel as his wife. But on the wedding night, the father offers him Leah instead. When Jacob protests, he’s promised Rachel after another seven years of labor and finally gets her. All does not go as he desires, however. Rachel proves barren, but “when the Lord saw that Leah was hated, He opened her womb.”

The power of Seven Years, however, is not finally in Stamm’s variation on this ancient plot but in its deliberate unearthing of everything false and unredeemable in Alex and Sonia’s marriage. Here the two are moving into their first apartment: “We stood next to each other in the bathroom and looked at ourselves in the mirror. […] I turned and kissed her, and thought of the beautiful couple in the mirror kissing as well, and that excited me more than the actual kiss itself.” Alex’s mistake—the mistake of men in many novels, as Waldman points out—is to privilege aesthetic beauty over passion and physical compatibility. Alex and Sonia may look the part of the perfect couple—Sonia’s beauty flatters their sense of themselves and their public status—but only Ivona excites Alex sexually. It’s Leah, not Rachel, who proves the fitter mate, a fact that Alex acknowledges yet can never quite accept. He can scarcely imagine himself, both in private and in public, actually being seen with the ugly woman.

At times Stamm employs Ivona, as an ugly woman, in much the way Wright describes—to underscore just how fixated we are on female beauty. What makes Seven Years so affecting, even upsetting, however, is the remorselessness with which it picks apart the entanglement of prosperity and happiness with the pursuit of that beauty. Stamm lays bare the obvious but often overlooked: An accomplished career, financial security, and an attractive partner are no guarantee of happiness without vital, human connection. Female beauty is a potent symbol of success—for both men and women—and we confuse its acquisition with true contentment at our peril.