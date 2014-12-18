Serial’s Greatest Strength Was Also Its Greatest Weakness

This morning, Sarah Koenig released the twelfth and final episode of “Serial.” Its title is “What We Know,” but—spoiler alert—we still don’t know whether Adnan Syed really killed Hae Min Lee in 1999. The show dangles the possibility that at some future point a new DNA test will reveal crucial information. But for now, after three months of listening, we really don’t know that much more than we learned in the series’ first episode.

It is a frustrating, but in some ways fitting, end for the podcast’s first season. After all, Koenig claimed to be reporting the story in real time. In interviews after Serial had started, she insisted she did not know the ending, that she did not even know what the following week’s show would bring. Her uncertainty was part of what made the show feel so fresh. In October, following episode five, Slate’s Hanna Rosin wrote a piece called “The Real Secret of Serial.” It was subtitled “Has Sarah Koenig made up her mind yet?” Koenig’s evolving knowledge and her uncertainty as to Syed’s guilt was part of her strength as a narrator. She learned and felt with her listeners, rather than explaining to them.

But her ignorance was, in many ways, a performance. In the very first episode, Koenig said she’d been fascinated with the case already for a year. Her investigations each week were too complex, and the production value of the show too high, for her to literally have been starting from scratch every seven days. And yet Koenig and the show insisted that she was reporting in real time, which implied each show was scraped together on the fly to showcase that week’s work. I got a version of this in an email response I received from the show’s producers after I asked if I might be able to listen to the show early for a review I was writing. “Unfortunately, our production timeline is such that we can't provide advance copies to any press.”



To listeners, the extent of Koenig's knowledge was sketchy at best, and that was part of the magic of earlier episodes. The first four were riveting. But if Koenig's relationship to the story fascinated listeners at first, it eventually weighed the show down. With little new information each week, the onus was on Koenig to prove she’d at least tried her best to find some. In episode seven, Koenig meets with a lawyer from the University of Virginia’s Innocence Project Clinic, and the episode feels like a long and lightly edited conversation between two people who are obsessed with the same thing. From there, the episodes don’t improve much. One of the season’s worst episodes was the tenth, “The Best Defense Is A Good Defense.” It focuses almost exclusively on M. Christina Gutierrez, the defense lawyer who was disbarred a year after representing Syed. Another weak moment in the show came in episode eleven, which featured a protracted investigation into whether Syed ever stole from his mosque’s collection box.