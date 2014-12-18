Serial’s Greatest Strength Was Also Its Greatest Weakness

But her ignorance was, in many ways, a performance. In the very first episode, Koenig said she’d been fascinated with the case already for a year. Her investigations each week were too complex, and the production value of the show too high, for her to literally have been starting from scratch every seven days. And yet Koenig and the show insisted that she was reporting in real time, which implied each show was scraped together on the fly to showcase that week’s work. I got a version of this in an email response I received from the show’s producers after I asked if I might be able to listen to the show early for a review I was writing. “Unfortunately, our production timeline is such that we can't provide advance copies to any press.”



To listeners, the extent of Koenig's knowledge was sketchy at best, and that was part of the magic of earlier episodes. The first four were riveting. But if Koenig's relationship to the story fascinated listeners at first, it eventually weighed the show down. With little new information each week, the onus was on Koenig to prove she’d at least tried her best to find some. In episode seven, Koenig meets with a lawyer from the University of Virginia’s Innocence Project Clinic, and the episode feels like a long and lightly edited conversation between two people who are obsessed with the same thing. From there, the episodes don’t improve much. One of the season’s worst episodes was the tenth, “The Best Defense Is A Good Defense.” It focuses almost exclusively on M. Christina Gutierrez, the defense lawyer who was disbarred a year after representing Syed. Another weak moment in the show came in episode eleven, which featured a protracted investigation into whether Syed ever stole from his mosque’s collection box.

The commitment to twelve serialized episodes reported in real time went from being the show’s hook to seeming like an enormous constraint. There was so much airtime to fill and it seemed Koenig used all of her good leads early on—the rest were dead ends. As this construct began to weigh the show down, it became a target for jokes and parodies. One in particular is worth highlighting: Funny or Die’s video “The Last Episode of Serial,” released Tuesday. In the video, the Koenig character runs around her studio frantically trying to close the case in time for the episode, searching on Best Buy’s website for “payphone,” texting the state’s witness in the case, and calling Syed. When her character starts the final episode saying, “Maybe we’ll never know who killed Hae Min Lee,” her producer and Mail Chimp’s executives look horrified. So she delves back into the details for an answer. At one point in the monologue, she addresses the question of the show’s format head on: “What if it was 40 episodes? What if it was 90?” The question doesn't just pinpoint how arbitrary the number is; it also treats the question of Serial's length as though it is as important as the actual evidence in the case.