Stephen Colbert Didn't Change the World, But We Wouldn't Have Survived the Bush Years Without Him

And Colbert, in turn, was serenaded by—well, by everyone. James Franco and Andrew Sullivan (Colbert’s most frequent guest). Sam Waterston, Neil Degrasse Tyson, and Mick Huckabee. I spotted Cory Booker shaking behind George Lucas and Grover Norquist swaying next to Big Bird. Katie Couric danced with an actual ballet dancer, and Samantha Power danced like nobody was watching. Hobbit Elijah Wood was hard to see behind the only-slightly-taller Henry Kissinger. Pleasantly unrehearsed, with guests awkwardly lurching and bumping into each other, it was a welcome reminder of the diverse, eclectic group of people Colbert hosted on the show—celebrities and TV actors but also authors and documentarians and columnists and scientists.

(Also spotted: Bryan Cranston; Jeffrey Toobin; a camera-shy Gloria Steinem; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Mandy Patinkin; Arianna Huffington; Christiane Amanpour; Andy Cohen, singing his heart out; Ken Burns; Eleanor Holmes Norton; Thomas Friedman; noted fan-of-Thomas-Friedman Matt Taibbi; Courtney Love; David Remnick; Cyndi Lauper; Nicholas Kristof; Toby Keith; Randy Newman; Stephen Pinker. Many, many other people.)

“We’ll meet again. Don’t know where, don’t know when,” they all sang. And while we do know where we’ll see Colbert the comedian again—next summer on CBS, weeknights at 11:35 p.m.— Colbert the character is a different story. Instead of dying, he rode off into eternity on a sleigh with Santa, Abe Lincoln, and Alex Trebek (who reminded us that all of life’s important answers must be in the form of a question). And in the final moments of the pre-taped segment, he slipped out of character to thank his crew, his family, his guests, the Colbert Nation. The real Colbert—earnest, kind, eager—broke through; even the Southern twang he worked so hard to bury started to creep back in. This was the sincere persona we’ll be seeing from now on. And then it was over, with Neutral Milk Hotel’s “Holland, 1945” playing over the credits.