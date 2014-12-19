British Conservatives Have Been at War With the BBC for Decades—and This Time They Might Win

What is true is that the BBC, like the other television news organizations in Britain, puts the opposition’s points to government ministers as a matter of course. Opposition parties are, naturally, grateful to the broadcasters, who have a statutory obligation to be even-handed, for reporting their views, because they don’t often get that treatment from the newspapers. As a result, it’s far less usual for parties in opposition to attack the BBC as biased. But as soon as they get into government, they’re inclined to discover that the BBC—or ITN or Channel 4 News—is institutionally opposed to them and, by extension (of course), to the national interest.

In my career, during which I’ve done many of the senior jobs in BBC radio and television news, including political editor, no one in the corporation has ever tried to tell me what line to take on an issue. Would you, if you were Tony Hall, the present director general, really want to pick up the phone to someone like John Humphrys and tell him to go hard on the government because it was in the BBC’s longer-term interests that the Conservatives should lose the next election? I don’t think so; and if you did, how long would it be before it was all over the papers?

I don’t believe that the Conservatives have declared war on the BBC, however annoyed the Chancellor might have been. But I do believe that the BBC has proved in the past that it’s capable of getting itself in trouble—serious trouble. Its systems failed it terribly over Jimmy Savile and Lord McAlpine. The whole business of paying some senior BBC executives large amounts of money alienated public opinion—the one true support we have as an institution.