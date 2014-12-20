Can Potential Terrorists Be "Rehabilitated"?

If you’re a government official, what do you do with this sort of person? As the Times reports, most countries treat them as security threats, full-stop, and in some cases lock them up. “Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, and Norway have all detained many returning fighters, on suspicion that they either joined a terrorist organization abroad or violated restrictions on travel to Syria,” wrote Higgins, and the Netherlands has taken aggressive action as well.

Denmark, on the other hand, is trying to take a different approach: address the root causes that led these fighters toward violence and extremism in the first place. The program, which was initially created to deal with far-right soccer hooligans before being adapted to handle the present threat, “involves counseling, help with readmission to school, meetings with parents and other outreach efforts,” and Aarhus, the country’s second-biggest city, is taking a leading role in administering it.

Whether or not you think this is a good idea probably goes back to what you think the root causes are of someone getting involved in a terrorist movement. There’s a common assumption that most terrorists are religious fanatics who are so brainwashed and radical that they can’t be reasoned with, but there actually isn’t much evidence to support this. Even when it comes to feared, brutally successful groups like ISIS, many of the rank-and-file members are motivated more by disillusionment with their “normal” lives and by social pressure than by deep-rooted commitment to apocalyptic causes.