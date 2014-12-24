How the Fed Learned to Stop Worrying About the Unemployment Rate

That’s why the recent drop in the price of oil has complicated the Fed’s decision making. In June and July, the spot price for crude oil peaked at more than $110. Over the next six months, the price crashed due to reduced demand from China and the Eurozone and OPEC’s decision not to cut back on supply. By the time Yellen began speaking Wednesday, the price hovered just above $60.

The fall in oil prices is good news for the economy since it will effectively act as a tax cut for millions of Americans. But it will also lower the headline inflation number that Fed economists have historically used to judge how fast prices are rising in the economy. The Commerce Department reported last week that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.3 percent in November, for a year-over-year growth rate of 1.3 percent. For comparison, the CPI’s year-over-year growth in October was 1.7 percent.

The recent fall in inflation, though, does not represent a fall in the price level. Instead, it has been distorted by the changes in supply and demand for oil. Should the Fed still rely on this lower inflation number in its policymaking? Of course not. That’s why Yellen stressed at the press conference that the lower inflation numbers are “transitory” and the Fed would not adjust its policy in light of them. “Movements in oil, you know, are now down and perhaps later up, will move inflation around, certainly headline inflation,” she said. “But the committee at this point anticipates those impacts to be transitory. So as long as participants feel reasonably confident that the inflation projection is one where we expect to meet our 2 percent objective over time.”

The Fed faced a similar, though opposite, challenge when the price of oil spiked in 2011, causing inflation to rise. Some inflation hawks argued that the Fed needed to tighten policy in response. But Bernanke, then the Fed chair, responded that the changes in headline inflation were transitory and didn’t adjust policy. Not all central banks handled the rise in oil prices as smoothly. The European Central Bank, for instance, made a massive error when it prematurely raised interest rates in April 2011. That choked off the recovery in Eurozone countries and led to a double-dip recession. It was a stark warning that relying on faulty economic data for major policy decisions can lead to disastrous results.

The unemployment rate—technically known as the U3 measure—also poses a challenge for Fed officials, because it only includes those who are actively looking for work. People who are working part-time but want full-time work are excluded, as are discouraged workers that would reenter the labor market if the economy improves. That means the unemployment rate, which has fallen rapidly over the past year and is currently 5.8 percent, is not representative of the true slack in the labor market.