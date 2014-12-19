Obama's Right: Belgium Really Does Need a Politico

In 2009, when I was a bright-green congressional reporter for TPM, and Josh Marshall and David Kurtz told me I’d be covering the health care reform debate full time, it felt like trial by fire. In hindsight, it was the opportunity of a lifetime, but one of the things that made it such a daunting assignment was having to compete with Politico every day.

Not, as you might imagine, because Politico trivialized the story, or reduced it to gossip and palace intrigue. To the contrary, it was because their coverage was vast, comprehensive, and uniformly excellent. And much of the credit for that goes to Carrie Budoff Brown, who led, or helped lead, the team of reporters Politico assigned to the story. Brown is tireless, and her mastery of the policy and the tortured legislative process made her stories touchstones for the dozens of other reporters covering the debate.

I mention this because Brown, now stationed at the White House, is the reporter Obama teased at his year-end press conference Friday, regarding the news that she’ll be moving to Brussels to help launch a European Union Politico next year.

"I think there's no doubt that what Belgium needs is a version of Politico.”