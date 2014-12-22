The New York Cop Killer Was Arrested 19 Times. Why Was He Able to Get a Gun?

In fact, it's weak gun laws that enable felons, domestic abusers, and the mentally ill to arm themselves. Whereas licensed gun sellers must conduct background checks, unlicensed secondary market sellers face no such requirement in more laissez-faire states.

Police know that background checks make their jobs easier—and safer. New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton and his predecessor Raymond Kelly have supported stricter regulations. Last year Bratton said the most successful focus for cutting gun violence "is going to be on the licensing and background checks. Because that's the heart of the problem—who gets access to the guns?" In a New York Daily News op-ed, Kelly pointed to the staggering number of guns used in New York City crimes that come from states with weaker gun laws.

“The most recent ATF crime gun trace data for New York City show that 2,186—or 90%—of 2,433 traceable guns used in crimes in the five boroughs came from out of state, up from 85% in 2009," he wrote. "This, even as the number of shootings in New York City has declined approximately 30% in both incidents and victims so far this year, and the proportion of young people carrying guns here hit an all-time low.”