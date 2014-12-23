But demographics alone cannot explain the decline in the participation rate. Cyclical factors also play a key role. After the Great Recession, millions of workers dropped out of the labor force, discouraged that they could not find work. That drove the participation rate down. The clearest way to see the economy’s effect on the labor force is through the labor force participation rate of prime-age workers—those aged 25-54. This statistic won’t be affected by aging demographics or younger Americans choosing to stay in school instead of entering a weak job market.

The participation rate for prime-age workers has been slowly declining since the mid-1990s, with the exception of the mid-2000s. It’s not clear why that is. In separate articles the New York Times recently, Binyamin Appelbaum and Clain Cain Miller and Liz Alderman looked for an explanation for the respective falls in employment rates of men and women, although none of them came to a definitive answer. Regardless, the financial crisis clearly accelerated that long-term trend, causing American workers in their prime to drop out of the labor force—until it also stabilized in 2014.

Economists have forecasted—and hoped—that an improving economy would cause some, or even most, of these workers to reenter the labor force. But up until this year, there were few signs of that. Of course, the participation rate hasn’t started increasing yet—and based on the pre-crisis long-term trend, it may never return to its previous level. But the stabilization of the participation rate is a welcome development.

It’s also important for the U.S. economy. The most frightening consequence of the Great Recession is that millions of prime-age Americans may never return to work. Instead of contributing to the economy, they may instead rely on the government. At this point, it’s clear that this has happened to some Americans. Those who have started collecting Social Security Disability Insurance, for instance, are unlikely to return to work.

But right now we are entering a key moment in the recovery. As the economy shows signs of life, will the millions of discouraged workers reenter the labor market? Or has the Great Recession, and the subsequent policy failures, permanently disconnected them from it? On those questions, the news was good in 2014. Let’s hope it’s even better in 2015.