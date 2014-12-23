It not as complicated as it sounds. The labor force participation rate is the percentage of Americans who are either employed or looking for work—i.e. the percentage of people in the labor force. When the Great Recession struck, the participation rate was around 66 percent, slightly down from its peak of 67.3 percent in 2000. Since then, though, the rate continued to decline even after the recession ended and the recovery began—until this year, that is. The labor force participation rate, at 62.8 percent, is the same now as it was in December 2013.

There a few factors that contributed to the fall in the participation rate from 2007 through 2013. The population is getting older as Baby Boomers retire, meaning a smaller percentage of the country is working. This is a structural factor—it was going to happen regardless of the underlying economic conditions. That’s why the Congressional Budget Office forecasted in 2007 that the participation rate would decline to approximately 65 percent by 2014.

But demographics alone cannot explain the decline in the participation rate. Cyclical factors also play a key role. After the Great Recession, millions of workers dropped out of the labor force, discouraged that they could not find work. That drove the participation rate down. The clearest way to see the economy’s effect on the labor force is through the labor force participation rate of prime-age workers—those aged 25-54. This statistic won’t be affected by aging demographics or younger Americans choosing to stay in school instead of entering a weak job market.