How The World Fell in Love with America

An Australian critic whose erudition is matched by his eloquence, Conrad has written books and essays on a wide range of big topics: opera, Orson Welles, New York, now America itself. He admits that his latest project is close to his heart. How the World Was Won tells the story of Americanization—its power, its problems, its seeming inevitability—from an admiring outsider’s perspective. Its timing is propitious, for haven’t we heard that America is now in decline? This breezy cultural history proceeds from the postwar boom years to the troubled 1960s and ’70s, right up through Reagan’s Morning, September 11, and the glum decade and a half since. It is less a rigorous history than an idiosyncratic, free-associative memoir of cultural consumption—and a fervent “thank you” to a country and culture that haven’t always been welcomed by the world.

The chapters on those first couple of decades after World War II are the most fun, not least because they foreground an image that seems a tonic in these days of cranky American middle age: the United States as young colossus, brash, barely scathed, unconscionably happy. That happiness became something of a trademark. “Americans pursue happiness with a will and expect to attain it,” Conrad writes. Who wouldn’t want to submit to its culture’s gravitational pull? Growing up in the ’50s and ’60s, Conrad was a member of the first generation “to have its gaze forcibly redirected” to America. He did not resist, for “Americanization meant the gift of hope.”

If America was, in John Updike’s words, “a vast conspiracy to make you happy,” it was a conspiracy rooted in the material world. Relatively untouched by the war, America entered the second half of the twentieth century on a seeming glide path to perpetual prosperity. Conrad tells of a signal moment at the 1959 Moscow World’s Fair, where a fully furnished ranch house was displayed for the Russian public. Dubbed “Splitnik”—visitors took it all in by walking down a corridor that split the house in half—it was an emblem of American prosperity seen up close by the citizens of the rival superpower. The color TV set, hi-fi, cabinets bustling with goods, a fridge full of Pepsi (they beat Coke to the punch): these were all “reminder[s] of abiding inequalities.” No less revelatory was Edward Steichen’s Life cover photo from the Moscow fair, which juxtaposed an elegant Pat Nixon with the dowdier Mrs. Khrushchev and two other politicians’ wives—one of whom trains her “downcast, covetous eyes” on the positively regal American.