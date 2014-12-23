How The World Fell in Love with America

If America was, in John Updike’s words, “a vast conspiracy to make you happy,” it was a conspiracy rooted in the material world. Relatively untouched by the war, America entered the second half of the twentieth century on a seeming glide path to perpetual prosperity. Conrad tells of a signal moment at the 1959 Moscow World’s Fair, where a fully furnished ranch house was displayed for the Russian public. Dubbed “Splitnik”—visitors took it all in by walking down a corridor that split the house in half—it was an emblem of American prosperity seen up close by the citizens of the rival superpower. The color TV set, hi-fi, cabinets bustling with goods, a fridge full of Pepsi (they beat Coke to the punch): these were all “reminder[s] of abiding inequalities.” No less revelatory was Edward Steichen’s Life cover photo from the Moscow fair, which juxtaposed an elegant Pat Nixon with the dowdier Mrs. Khrushchev and two other politicians’ wives—one of whom trains her “downcast, covetous eyes” on the positively regal American.

That double-edged glance could well have been a metaphor for how the world saw America. In the Manila suburbs of my childhood, it was a truth universally acknowledged that everything “stateside” was better: better made, better performing, better looking. But that awe mingled easily with resentment. We obsessed over American culture even as we lamented its dominion over homegrown creations. We lusted after American products even as we sneered at the allegedly stupid, lazy Americans who made them. (A grade-school memory: making fun of my American pen pal’s terrible penmanship and numerous misspellings. My meanness was repaid many times over when I started middle school in New Jersey.)

The ambivalence was rooted in Jean Baudrillard’s observation: “America is the original version of modernity. We are the dubbed or subtitled version.” Pop culture shoved American superiority in the faces of billions, inspiring both desire and resentment. “Films were shop windows,” writes Conrad, and the rest of the world wanted to go shopping. Where American products couldn’t be bought, they were copied. In Made in USA, Jean Luc-Godard gave French places and faces American names—“the French, Godard thought, had become ersatz Americans, so why not complete their abject surrender of identity?” Lars von Trier, who has savaged the American way in his films, once grumbled, “Sixty percent of the things I have experienced in my life are American. … In fact, I am an American.”

Underneath that discontent is a suspicion that the happiness that America is peddling really obscures something darker. Many see in its bliss the usual complement: ignorance. Paul McCartney, after his first taste of America, had the temerity to call the country of the future “a bit backward.” Simone de Beauvoir lodged a graver complaint, saying that Americans had no comprehension of evil. Graham Greene saw a naiveté that was hardly harmless. “What vexed Greene most was the American determination to make the world better,” Conrad notes.

That was the worry—that “[u]nder cover of disseminating happiness, Americans may have been exporting an affliction.” The country, to its critics, was a contradiction: a democracy of conformists. Was Americanization not the mechanism to take this conformity global? Writing of Allen Ginsberg’s travels in the ’50s and ’60s, Conrad notes that “foreignness [is] hard to come by in an Americanized world.” Sure enough, a world dominated by America conditions us into thinking that America is universal: When I was growing up, I saw Coke as less an American symbol than an omnipresent global brand. By the same token, it becomes easy for America to assume that it is the best that the world can offer. Or have you never noticed that the champions of America’s pro sports leagues have the unthinking habit of calling themselves “world champs”?