Obamacare Enrollment Is Going Exactly as CBO Predicted—Just in Time for Republicans to Break the Agency

Republicans discuss this in terms of “reform,” but the intention is to undermine CBO neutrality in order to generate friendly cost-estimates for tax cuts. To use so-called “dynamic scores,” which incorporate a supply-side assumption that income tax cuts benefiting wealthy people will generate enough economic growth to at least partially offset revenue losses you’d expect using more straightforward analyses.

It’s unclear how radically Republicans want to overhaul the agency. In theory they could appoint a competent economist to run CBO, and simply require that person to generate two analyses for each proposal—one using a static model, and one using a model that incorporates modest assumptions about the second-order effects of tax cuts. They could also turn it into a right wing hack outfit. Conservative activists would love it if CBO didn’t just make it easier for Republicans to sell tax cuts, but also generated doomsaying projections for Democratic initiatives like the Affordable Care Act.

If anything, though, CBO’s Obamacare projections have been too conservative as it is. The law has come in under cost despite enrolling more people than projected. But as an unbiased arbiter, CBO has done a better job than institution in Washington of modeling the effects of the ACA, and today’s enrollment numbers underscore that accomplishment neatly. They also underscore what a loss it would be if Republicans destroyed its professionalism for short-term partisan gain.