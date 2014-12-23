Obamacare Enrollment Is Going Exactly as CBO Predicted—Just in Time for Republicans to Break the Agency

Big top-line numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services today show that, five weeks in to the Affordable Care Act’s 2014 open-enrollment period, 6.4 million consumers—including 1.9 million first-timers—have signed up, or were automatically re-enrolled, for coverage on healthcare.gov. That doesn’t count the million-plus enrollees who have signed up so far on state-based exchanges that aren’t run by the federal government.

The current open enrollment period ends seven weeks from now, on February 15, which leaves Obamacare poised to nearly double its first-year enrollment total in year two.

At the current pace, enrollment will shatter HHS’s cautious estimate that only 9.1 million people will be covered by an exchange plan by the end of 2015, and could even exceed the Congressional Budget Office's relatively optimistic projection of 13 million signups.

Institutionally, HHS should have greater facility with ACA analyses than CBO, and perhaps the department was setting expectations low to guard against disappointing progress, or create the appearance of an unexpected Obamacare surge. But either way it’s undeniable that CBO had a better bead on this than HHS.