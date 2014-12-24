Sorry, 'The Nutcracker' Is Racist

One argument, of course, is that it seems a bit Grinchy to go after a beloved Christmas tradition. But we don’t hesitate to apply a PC lens to other holiday traditions. We question whether “Rudolph” might promote bullying, and whether “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” normalizes date rape. And in general, Americans are (correctly) critical of costumes and cultural touchstones that stereotype races or nationalities. We curate lists upon lists of racist moments in Disney movies. A few Williams students who dressed up as tacos with moustaches and sombreros were taken to task on blogs and social media. Dear White People tells a believable story of a college campus devolving into riots when white students throw a “blackface” party.

Another argument is that artistic merit justifies The Nutcracker’s insensitivities. “Tchaikovsky never intended his Chinese and Arabian music to be ethnographically correct,” wrote New York Times dance critic Alastair Macaulay, “but they aren’t examples of cultural imperialism: their extraordinary color and energy are far from condescending, and they make the world of The Nutcracker larger.” Perhaps the longevity of the tradition goes some way toward justifying adherence to its outdated imagery. But it’s less forgivable when contemporary versions—like Alexei Ratmansky’s new production for American Ballet Theater, or Mikko Nissinen’s for Boston Ballet—don’t correct it. (Some, like San Francisco Ballet and Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, have experimented with potentially less offensive representations, like a dragon dance instead of “Tea.”)

And there’s something particularly egregious about stereotypes that not only perpetuate a strictly limited racial vision, but that are actually acted out on stage, with children as their intended audience. Kent Ono, a professor at the University of Utah and the co-author of Asian Americans and the Media, says he can imagine “a Nutcracker that had an ironic or critical interpretation.” But the message of most performances is much more blunt, and anyway, could a kid appreciate that kind of nuance? In the video of the 1993 NYCB production, the camera zooms in on Marie (otherwise known as Clara, the child protagonist of the ballet) sticking out her fingers in imitation of the “Chinese” dancers; it’s just a step away from puling her eyes into a slant. “You want kids to go to The Nutcracker and see themselves on stage, not a caricature of their race,” says Aubrey Lynch, the Director of Dance at the Harlem School of the Arts and a former dancer with Alvin Ailey. “When it comes to race and ethnicity, I think we should be more sensitive.”