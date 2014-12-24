Sorry, 'The Nutcracker' Is Racist

This continues throughout Act II, as dancers representing different parts of the world entertain the two young (European) heroes. It hasn’t gone totally unnoticed; Dance Magazine published a short debate on the issue last year, and ballet-goers like Feministing’s Chloe Angyal have criticized the ballet’s ethnocentrism. “I spend large portions of the second act cringing and rolling my eyes, because I’m reminded all over again that this ballet contains some unbelievably offensive racial and ethnic stereotypes,” she wrote.

But even if it rankles some audience members, the issue is not exactly at the forefront of the ballet world. One man who has played “Tea” in New York City Ballet’s production says he doesn’t see the problem with it. “We just kind of do what we’re told,” he says. “That's just the choreography. It’s been like that for years.” That attitude seems pervasive. “It's just a tradition,” a ballerina dancing for a major American company told me. “I don't think it should be questioned.”

But the racial insensitivity of The Nutcracker is symptomatic of a bigger issue. Ballet is, to put it mildly, not a progressive art form. It values conformity: the corps, where every dancer starts, is meant to move as one—and look like one, too. Many directors are reluctant to cast a dancer who looks different from all the others—whether in body type, height or skin tone. Aspiring black ballet dancers are often shunted into another form seen as more accepting—Horton, African, Jazz. Just two years ago, a black ballet dancer told The Guardian she has to hand-dye her own pointe shoes; they don’t come in her color. (By The Guardian’s count, England’s premiere ballet company—the Royal Ballet—had, at that point, one black female dancer in a company of 96.) Misty Copeland—the first black soloist at American Ballet Theater in 20 years—has spoken out about the racism she’s faced throughout her career. “Certain people, they’d come in and cast ballets and wouldn’t even give me the time of day or the chance to see if I was talented enough to portray certain roles,” she told New York earlier this year. Aesha Ash—the only black ballerina at New York City Ballet for several years in the 1990s and early 2000s—has similar stories. The role she became known for was “Coffee.”

Despite this troubling backdrop, and a few objections, The Nutcracker seems to have been given a pass—why?

One argument, of course, is that it seems a bit Grinchy to go after a beloved Christmas tradition. But we don’t hesitate to apply a PC lens to other holiday traditions. We question whether “Rudolph” might promote bullying, and whether “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” normalizes date rape. And in general, Americans are (correctly) critical of costumes and cultural touchstones that stereotype races or nationalities. We curate lists upon lists of racist moments in Disney movies. A few Williams students who dressed up as tacos with moustaches and sombreros were taken to task on blogs and social media. Dear White People tells a believable story of a college campus devolving into riots when white students throw a “blackface” party.