Part of a series about the worst predictions of the year.

Speculating about what new gizmos and gadgets will be released by companies like Apple and Samsung has become an entire cottage industry, but that doesn't mean they are immune to some awful guesses. Here are two.

"Google Glass becomes the must-have tech gadget of the year."

2014 was supposed to be the year of wearables. Fitness trackers like Fitbit and Jawbone’s Up were all the rage last holiday season, and forecasters were giddy about a slew of new entries into the marketplace.

Perhaps no product better exemplified this enthusiasm than Google Glass, the futuristic, $1,500 heads-up device that sits on a user’s head like a pair of eyeglasses. Google unveiled prototypes of the device years ago, but after streamlining the design and beginning limited production runs, it seemed like Glass was set for a big year.

So much so that The Washington Post predicted in January that it would become the “must-have tech gadget of the year.”