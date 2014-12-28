Facebook Shouldn't Apologize for "Year in Review"—You Should, for Using It

With 2015 almost upon us, it's time to reflect upon the year that has past. How convenient, then, that Facebook offers us “Year in Review,” an auto-generated retrospective that we can foist upon all of our friends' news feeds. No doubt many of your friends have done exactly that, not even bothering to edit the posts or tagline ("It's been a great year and I want to thank you for being a part of it.") that Facebook provides. This is 2014: Insta-nostalgia in just one click.

Much like the vacation slide show parties of the 70's and 80's, “Year in Review” is a way to convince ourselves that our lives are more eventful than they are, thanks to a carefully orchestrated series of pictures. But at least those parties were genuinely social events. " Year in Review " instead encapsulates two of the most loathsome things about our social-media selves: our narcissism and complete loss of individuality.

The irony of these attempts to express our uniqueness by collectively posting what Facebook has cobbled together as our "year" seems to be lost on most of us. How are we being unique when we're all using the same narrow set of tools to express ourselves? These recaps blend us all into one large, homogenized pulp—and already our social media personas have been mostly neutered by our choices to advertise only our most cheerful selves. We pepper our feeds with zippy updates and humblebrags, hashtagging and filtering our moments for maximum likability. Now we get to see all these ersatz artifacts stitched together in one place, allowing ourselves to wax nostalgic about an already airbrushed existence—now airbrushed once more to be even more stupefyingly reductive. Social media has become so hyper-normalized in our lives that for many of us, creating these retrospectives—or simply accepting the one that Facebook creates for us—seems not just acceptable, but natural.

But since we've already self-curated in real time the rest of the year, is there really any need for these algorithmically created overviews? After all, what do we find in these year-end commemorations? Lots of marriages, of course, and births. Engagements, new jobs, vacations, parties—strictly happy announcements, in general. But what about people who got fired last year, or who lost a loved one? There was just as many of those kinds of stories last year, or any year for that matter. Will these retrospectives be highlighting the bad times in our lives, the petty moments, or even the banal ones? Only by accident: Facebook has apologized to a man who complained that his 2014 highlights included a photo of his six-year-old daughter, who died this year of brain cancer. The "Year in Review " product manager promised to "do better"—to refine its algorithm, presumably, so that we won't be reminded of our grief. With Facebook's help, we're scrubbing away all of life's grit from our online personas.