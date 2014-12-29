The Return of the Eurozone Crisis Might Be the Top Economic Story of 2015

Those votes weren't that meaningful since the center-right and center-left blocs still retained enough members to form a governing coalition. But if the extreme political parties took control of government in individual Eurozone countries, it could pose a major risk to the entire European project—and that’s exactly what could happen in Greece with Syriza next year.

“The thing I worry most about isn’t so much Greece but whether what’s happening in Greece affects the politics in the rest of Europe,” said Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s. “If what’s happening in Greece is a catalyst for broader political change around Europe, I think that’s the real issue.”

The political unrest in Greece stems from the country's dire economy. More than six years after the financial crisis, unemployment is above 25 percent, and youth unemployment is far higher. Economic growth is below 1 percent and inflation is negative. Deflation, as it is known, makes it harder for debtors to deleverage and pay off their debts. Businesses and consumers hold off spending money under the belief that their money will be worth more in the future. Less consumption means fewer jobs, which causes businesses and consumers to further reduce their spending. This entire cycle repeats itself.