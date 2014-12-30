Steve Scalise Made Compromises to Get Elected, Like Every Politician Does. Should He Lose His Seat Over Them?

Vox's Ezra Klein argued Tuesday that Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip whose political career is in jeopardy over a speech he gave to white supremacist leaders in 2002, made compromises with a racist political culture to win elections in Louisiana. Klein is right that it’s those compromises, and not the speech itself, that ultimately put Scalise’s position at risk. But this only points to a broader problem that all politicians face: When can you compromise your views to get elected? And when is that unacceptable?

When news broke that Scalise spoke to the European-American Unity and Rights Organization (EURO), a group founded by former Klu Klux Klan leader David Duke, Red State’s Erick Erickson offered a representative reaction of the political world: How could he not have known that Duke was involved? But that prompts another question: If he did know, why would he ever have gone to the event? To me, those questions are equally unanswerable—it doesn’t make sense that he wouldn’t know, and it doesn’t make sense that he would give the speech if he did know. Given that Scalise doesn’t have a record of racist comments or a history of attending gatherings with white nationalists, I, like Klein, am willing to give him the benefit of the doubt that this was just an honest mistake. And under that belief, there’s no reason that Scalise cannot continue to serve as the House Majority Whip. He is no less qualified this week for that position than he was last week.

But Klein makes a strong argument that Scalise’s speech, even if it was an honest mistake, is representative of compromises he had to make to win elections in Louisiana. He also twice voted against making MLK day a state holiday, first in 1999 and second in 2004. The latter passed by a 90-6 vote. (Scalise’s office did not return a request for comment on whether he would still vote the same way today.)

Klein also points to a Roll Call article from 2002, which the company reposted on Monday, in which Scalise said he had similar “conservative” views as Duke but argued that Duke, who had previously served in Louisiana's House of Representatives and was considering another run for office, was unelectable. “The novelty of David Duke has worn off,” he said. “The voters in this district are smart enough to realize that they need to get behind someone who not only believes in the issues they care about, but also can get elected. Duke has proven that he can’t get elected, and that’s the first and most important thing.” Klein is right that these comments are actually more damming than Scalise’s speech. It’s worth quoting him at length: