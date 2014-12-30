The Year's Best Books for Understanding Our Complicated World

Fighting to the End: The Pakistan Army’s Way of War, by C. Christine Fair

In this sharply argued work, Christine Fair sheds light on the causes that have turned the Pakistani military into an enemy of its people and a patron of some of the world’s most homicidal militant outfits. As the movement for India’s freedom gained momentum in the 1930s, a tiny segment of the country’s Muslim elite, whose dominance had been disrupted by the British, claimed that their future could only be guaranteed in a country where Muslims were the majority. “Pakistan,” a word invented by a Punjabi oddball in London, soon became a serious political proposition. To its custodians, Pakistan was an embodiment of the legacy of the great medieval conquerors who had unfurled the standard of Islam over India. To inhabit a country created to defend the faithful was to serve the faith itself. Ten weeks into Pakistan’s creation, it waged a war against India to “liberate” Kashmir’s Muslims from non-Muslim rule. It resulted in the first in a series of military defeats for Pakistan. The humiliations on the battlefield complicated the foundational belief that Pakistanis, being descendants of one-time conquerors, were inherently superior to Indian “infidels.” Fair’s book, based on a meticulous analysis of literature published by Pakistan’s military, persuasively demonstrates that the delusions of grandeur which drive the country’s security establishment are rooted in fatal distortions of history.

Other People’s Countries: A Journey into Memory, by Patrick McGuinness

“[T]he paradox of memory,” the renowned poet Patrick McGuinness once wrote, “is that it gives you back what you had on condition that you know it has been lost.” This bargain has yielded rich results for him. The Last Hundred Days (2011), his phenomenal first novel about the collapse of the Ceausescu regime in Romania, was mined from his potted memory of the country. Now, in Other People’s Countries, McGuiness examines memory itself—that deceptive palimpsest created and distorted by time—to recreate the place of his upbringing. For all the charm that its name evokes, Buillion, on the Belgian border, will never attract a more lyrical storyteller than McGuiness. His prose, like his poetry, is a marvel to behold: every sentence is an indelible apercu. This strange and hypnotic memoir confirms McGuinness as one of the finest British authors of his generation—a writer who looks poised, on the evidence of his two magnificent works of prose, to become what Evelyn Waugh called PG Wodehouse: the head of the profession.

Stringer: A Reporter’s Journey in the Congo, by Anjan Sundaram