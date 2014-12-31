The Islamic State Produced the Most Influential Song of the Year

"My Ummah, Dawn Has Appeared" is the product of the Ajnad Media Foundation—the Islamic State's record label, of sorts. Author Alex Marshall calls the song the "national anthem" of IS, while Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi of the Middle East Forum—who was at the center of a controversy over his methods of cultivating IS sources—says the song "has helped give IS its distinct identity, quite apart from other jihadi groups, with emphasis on themes such as the establishment of the Caliphate here and now."

Jihadi songs, or nasheeds, are nothing new, with examples coming out of Islamist movements in Egypt and Syria in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They are a cappella Islamic vocal music with a jihadist message, and conform to strict interpretations of the use of music in Islam. (Jihadist Muslim scholars debate what is haram, or sinful, in music, though instruments and percussion are usually forbidden.) Aside from their long history in Islamic culture, you'll find them in videos eulogizing famous jihadists of the Chechen wars, training videos from Kashmiri separatists, or in productions from Al Qaeda's media wing, As-Sahab.

"My Ummah, Dawn Has Appeared" is one of a number of IS nasheeds, but its importance is demonstrated not only in its use by the IS itself, where it has been played by the group at events in its de facto capital of Raqqa, but also in its reach beyond the boundaries of the "caliphate." Nigerian militant group Boko Haram, which increasingly models itself on IS, even chose the song to accompany a speech by leader Abubakar Shekau that was released in October.