At Last, Television Shows Have Figured Out What Sex Is Like for Women

Surprisingly, this was kicked off by “Game of Thrones”—the show that only weeks earlier had aired a controversial rape scene that the director somehow failed to realize was rape; the show that inspired the portmanteau “sexposition” to describe the kinds of scenes where one character explains decades-old history to the audience while two naked prostitutes lick and fondle in the foreground. For a few brief seconds in this season’s seventh episode, though, “Game of Thrones” turned the table. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), the mother of dragons and queen of armies, orders Daario (Michiel Huisman) to take off his clothes. And so he does, and what followed was more gripping than any of the show’s acrobatic sex scenes. The camera settles on his naked body from the back, and within the frame we see Daenerys, reclining, drinking wine, and gazing appreciatively. In an insightful essay in Salon on prestige TV’s sexual marginalization of women, Lili Loofbourow wrote that the scene caught her off guard, reminding her how rare it is to be “invited by the camera to regard a naked man in an explicitly erotic context as a woman.” A few moments later it was over, and there was nothing like it in the rest of the season.

But that image—a woman surveying a man’s body for her own pleasure—kept turning up in television this year. In “Orphan Black,” Tatiana Maslany’s most domineering clone orders a buff employee to strip so that she can inspect his body. On “The Mindy Project” (which also had the cojones to air an episode about negotiating anal sex on network TV) Mindy Kaling has displayed a shirtless Chris Messina almost every week; one episode ended with Messina performing a long striptease. For “Broad City,” objectifying men was a regular part of Abbi and Ilana’s unapologetically bawdy friendship.

And then there was “Outlander,” a show I didn’t actually like that much that also happened to air the most startlingly sexy hour of TV I’ve seen this year, an episode that Huffington Post’s Maureen Ryan called “nothing short of revolutionary in its depiction of nudity and intimacy, and in its willingness to entertain the female point of view.” An adaptation of a bestselling series of time-travel romance novels, the Starz show is about Claire Beacham, an English nurse who is mysteriously transported from 1940s Scotland to 18th-century Scotland, where she has to wear corsets and avoid being raped by marauding soldiers. Hailed as “Game of Thrones for Ladies,” “Outlander” wasn’t my cup of tea—too much moony voiceover, too many soaring bagpipes. It followed a promising pilot (featuring some abandoned-castle cunnilingus) with boring clan politics and cheesy mysticism.