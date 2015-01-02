Ten Years After the Tsunami, an Indonesian Couple Says They Found Their Missing Kids. Is It Too Good to Be True?

Ucok stayed in Payakumbuh, sleeping rough and begging on the streets. He often visited the cybercafé or Lana’s house to ask for food or money. She and others tried to register Ucok in school, but he refused all offers of help beyond his immediate needs, Lana said.

Now, seven years on, Ucok was in his late teens. His body was strong, his skin dark, and his hair hung over his ears. He was still homeless. When he passed Lana’s house on August 11, she said that she wanted to show him a photograph.

“I did not tell him that it was of a woman looking for a missing son from the tsunami,” Lana later recalled in a phone interview. “Ucok stared at the picture for a moment and then said ‘Ma.’ At first I did not believe it, so I asked him what his mother’s name was. He said ‘Liah.’” Liah is short for Jamaliah, and is a name used by some of her friends to address her. Lana probed more: “I said, ‘OK, where are you from?’ and he replied that he was from Aceh. I asked him why he was here.”

Ucok began to cry. “There was a big wave,” he replied, according to Lana. She contacted a television journalist in Payakumbuh, who took photographs of Ucok and sent them to his colleague in Meulaboh. That reporter arrived at the Rangkutis’ home with his computer. Looking at Ucok’s scowling face on the screen, Jamaliah was unconvinced. But then she saw another one of him on his haunches, his feet splayed—the way Arif used to sit. Remembering that her son had fallen off the roof as a young boy, Jamaliah called Lana and asked if Ucok had a small scar on the right side of his nose. “Yes” was the answer.

The next day, when Ucok came to Lana’s house, she put him on speakerphone and called Jamaliah. On hearing her voice, Ucok said: “Ma, please come and take me. I want to go back to Aceh.” Jamaliah asked where he was staying, and Ucok replied that he had no home, not even a blanket.

“If I had wings, I would have flown there immediately to get him,” Jamaliah said.

At 3:00 a.m. the following day she, Septi and the three children drove in a rental car to Payakumbuh. On arriving 24 hours later, they received bad news from Lana: Ucok was missing. He usually slept near the main market but was not there. With help from the police, Lana searched frantically around the city. Finally, at noon, he was found near a graveyard, where he had spent the night after an argument with another boy. He was waiting at Lana’s house when the Rang­kutis arrived, and ran to embrace Jamaliah and Septi. According to Jamaliah, his first question to them was: “How is my bicycle?” (Arif had a bike as a young boy.) They had lunch, with Ucok sitting on Jamaliah’s lap as she fed him rice. He told Lana he was ready to leave Payakumbuh. “He said: ‘I have found my family and am happy now,’” Lana recalls. “It was the clearest statement he had ever made to me.”

That evening, the Rangkutis drove to Meulaboh. Ucok brought with him nothing except the clothes he was wearing—he had no possessions. But he had a new name that was perhaps an old one, too: Arif.

In late October I arrived in Banda Aceh, the city worst affected by the Boxing Day disaster in terms of fatalities and physical damage. It has been completely rebuilt, though some of its main tourist attractions still recall that day: a $7 million tsunami museum and a fishing boat that came to rest on top of a house.

A new west coast highway had been constructed using donor money. As we set off towards Meulaboh early the next morning, my driver proudly remarked that it was now the best road in Indonesia. Soon it began to wind up steep hills thick with trees. Far below stretched pale sand beaches and an azure sea dotted with tiny islands. In the distance, grey-blue mountains lost their tips to the clouds. On descending, the road tracked the coastline, bisecting paddy fields where farmers stood knee-deep in water.

After five hours we reached Meulaboh, a town marked by its numerous mosques, their giant onion domes the colour of liquorice, copper, emeralds and polished silver. Downtown, the new houses are small and packed tightly together, as before the quake. On the main street, close to the mango tree that Septi clung to in 2004, and which still stands, are buildings several storeys tall, and restaurants, jewellery shops and clothing stores. Almost all traces of the devastation are gone.

For evidence of the disaster you must head towards the end of the peninsula—on top of the ballerina’s big toe—where there are mass graves. One of them, overgrown with yellow and pink wildflowers, overlooks the ocean. Opposite is a larger site, where 2,000 people are buried.

Since July the Rangkutis had been staying in a two-bedroom house just 50 meters or so from the site of their old home. When I arrived, at around midday, Septi was out working, but Jamaliah offered a warm greeting, and went to make some coffee in the kitchen. The living room was unfurnished except for an old television, a crockery cabinet filled with clothes and a mat decorated with cartoon cats.

Zahry keeps a teenager’s hours and was still sleeping. Raudha, dressed in shades of green, with bright orange nail varnish, played games on a mobile phone. Arif—like the Shaolin of old—was playfighting outside with Jumadil, who is seven.

After Jamaliah returned with cups of coffee, she brought out a plastic bag filled with papers. In one of the envelopes was an X-ray of Arif’s skull. The large scar on his head had made Jamaliah worry that there was some permanent damage beneath, but the scan showed none. She then pulled out a letter from the police in Payakumbuh, stating that Arif had been “handed over to his biological parents.” Jamaliah had enrolled him in a special needs school; he was 17 but had not had any education for at least seven years. On the first day of class he walked home on his own instead of waiting to be picked up—causing a brief panic that he might have run away. He appeared to be settling in, though Jamaliah said it would take a long time for him to adjust to family life. “He still needs a lot of love and care from us.”

She also had a police letter about Raudha, stating that a “missing child tsunami victim had been found.” Jamaliah said that for the first few days they were together she could not be certain that Raudha was her daughter. The only way to eliminate any concerns—both among the Rangkutis and among others following the case—would have been a DNA test, but Jamaliah and Septi had not pushed for one. Now, after a few months together as a family, did she have any lingering doubts? “We are 100 percent sure that both children are ours,” she said firmly.

Septi arrived home in the evening, carrying his tools in a polythene bag. He is a gentle, softly spoken man with wispy hair and a sparse, grey-flecked goatee. He wept several times when talking about the tsunami. As Jamaliah had done, he said he was willing to take Raudha for a DNA test, if the police demanded it. But he did not see it as necessary: “two miracles” had occurred, he said, and his biological children were now home.

Nobody who knew the Arif and Raudha before the tsunami questioned this, he added. “You have heard the story about Raudha, how she did not talk much [in Blangpidie]. And about how Arif was. Now look at them: king and queen of the house.”

In the three days I spent with the Rangkutis, Raudha was outgoing and relaxed and seemed content. Unlike before, she seemed happy to talk about what she could recall of her past. Raudha had no memory of her early life in Meulaboh, or of the tsunami. Her oldest recollection was of living in the Banyak Islands with an old woman. “Arif was there, but only for a few days,” she told me. She remembers some villagers telling the fisherman Mustamir, after she had been brought to Blangpidie, that he should tell people the truth about her: “that I was a victim of the tsunami.”

Arif, too, had undergone a transformation. In Payakumbuh he had seemed feral. He smoked and answered to no one. Now, he called Jamaliah “Ma”, asked her what clothes he should wear and helped to clean the house. But his behaviour was still erratic and at times disruptive—jumping around the living room, tossing a neighbour’s food containers into the bushes. Strangers were greeted warily. With Jamaliah’s assistance, I tried to interview Arif a few times, with limited success. He spoke quickly, and with a slight stutter, and after a minute or two would get up and walk away.

He said he could remember the house in which he had grown up in Meulaboh, and the disaster. “There was an earthquake, and many houses were destroyed.” Arif had no memory of being rescued, of the Banyak Islands, or of his life from 2005 to 2007, the time he arrived in Payakumbuh. But he said that when the family came to meet him in August, he had recognised Zahry, and on seeing Raudha had thought: “My sister has grown up!” He said: “I am happy now living with my family. Sometimes Raudha and Jumadil disturb me. But I love them.”

One morning I drove to Blangpidie to meet Jamaliah’s half-brother, Zainuddin. He recounted how he had found Raudha: the dreams, the emotional calls to Septi and Jamaliah, the heated meetings in the village. He had no doubts that the girl was his long-lost niece. “I am very sure about that!” he said smiling. “One thousand percent.”

Of Arif, too, he was certain: the boy had recognised him when they saw each other in August, calling him “Baba”, just as he had before the tsunami. Zainuddin believed that Mustamir was not telling the truth about Raudha’s origins, and that he must also have known about Arif. “If I meet Mustamir again, I would like to punch him,” he said. He agreed that if Mustamir insisted on a DNA test for Raudha—and if the police agreed to fund it—it should be done. “But if the tests prove that Raudha is Jamaliah and Septi’s daughter, then the police must investigate what had happened to her and Arif all these years,” Zainuddin said.

He was much more conciliatory towards Mustamir’s mother-in-law, who was called Sarwani, and had cared for Raudha most recently. He asked his daughter to fetch Sarwani, a small, stooped woman with a deeply lined face, from her house close to the beach. Sarwani sobbed when explaining how she had tried her best to feed and clothe Raudha. They had even slept on the same bed, on a yellow sheet with pictures of teddy bears. “I will always remember her,” Sarwani said. “But it’s like she’s forgotten me.” Though Sarwani did not mention the tsunami—only that Raudha was an orphan—she said she was happy that the child had found her parents.

In the evening, Zainuddin took me to the coffee shop where he had first seen Raudha. He wanted me to meet a former local commander of the Free Aceh Movement called Rusmadi. (Like some other Indonesians, he uses a single name.) Rusmadi arrived on a motorcycle, a handsome, clean-shaven man wearing a polo shirt, jeans and black ankle boots.

He explained that he was a relative of Mustamir’s wife—his own late wife was her first cousin – and had met Raudha soon after she arrived from the Banyak Islands around 2006. Back then, Rusmadi was told that Raudha was an orphan but still had relations on the islands. As time passed, he wondered why no relatives came to visit her. “In our tradition, this should not happen,” he said. He was also annoyed when Raudha was passed among Mustamir’s relatives rather than being sent back to the Banyak Islands to live among her extended family there. Two other things had made him suspicious. About three years ago, Rusmadi said, he had seen Raudha arguing with a boy who, in an attempt to insult her, called her a “tsunami victim.” Rusmadi said he had heard Raudha’s reply: “Yes, I am, and you should respect me because of that.”

Then, in May 2013, a tall, pale-skinned fisherman named Gaipe, who lived on Nias Island, south of the Banyak Islands, came to visit him. Gaipe was Mustamir’s brother. Thirteen years earlier, in a case of mistaken identity, a group of rebels had captured Gaipe. Rusmadi, who led 29 fighters, had helped get him released. Gaipe had now come to say thanks.

“He then asked me: ‘How is the condition of the tsunami victim that my brother brought here?’” Rusmadi told me. “He explained that he was the one who had rescued Raudha at sea, along with her brother, and had taken them to the Banyak Islands.”

At the time Rusmadi did not pay too much attention; he assumed the girl’s parents were dead. Only after Septi and Jamaliah arrived in the town to look for their daughter this year did he begin to tell the story. And though Mustamir was family, he was firmly on the Rangkutis’ side over their claim for custody of Raudha. “People here are afraid of me because I speak the truth,” Rusmadi said.

He still wanted DNA tests done, in order to settle the matter. But his mind was already made up. He banged his right index finger on the table several times, and said: “This was a miracle.”

Mustamir was packing for a five-day fishing trip when I called him in Medan. He sounded irritated—perhaps at the questions, or because he was in a rush—but we spoke for 15 minutes. There was no miracle, he said. Raudha’s mother was his first cousin. Both she and her husband became ill and died before the tsunami, leaving their three children to be raised by their maternal grandmother in Ujung Sialit, a village on Tuangku, the largest of the Banyak Islands. To ease the burden on her, Mustamir agreed to take Raudha to live with his family in Blangpidie. What about Arif? “I have never heard of him,” he said.

Since he was heading to sea, Mustamir said I could get further details from his wife, Sari Dewi. I drove back to Banda Aceh, flew to Medan and caught a taxi to nearby Belawan, a grubby port. Narrow concrete causeways connected rows of wooden homes built on stilts above a slick of mud and sewage. Sari, Mustamir, and their three boys rented a small room in a shared house.

Sari, a feisty 32-year-old, and I sat in the communal living room. She said that Raudha had been born on Nias Island and that her name from birth was Weni Ati. The girl had a younger brother who lived there with a great-uncle, and a sister who was still being cared for by her grandmother on the Banyak Islands.

“When Mustamir called me [from the Banyak Islands] to ask if he could bring a girl to live with us I said it was OK, because we only had sons,” Sari said. “Her grandmother told us no one would try to find the girl, and that she could be our daughter.”

Sari seemed mystified that people in Blangpidie believed that Raudha had lost her parents in the 2004 disaster. “No one ever spoke of her being a tsunami orphan,” she said. Sari’s decision to leave Raudha behind in 2010 when moving to Medan was a practical one: her sister needed someone to look after her baby for a few hours a day while she worked. “It was sad, because she [Raudha] had been with us, but it was no problem to leave her with my sister.” (Contacted by phone in the central Aceh town when she now lives, Sari’s sister gave a similar account of Raudha’s background.)

Sari saw the Rangkutis as fantasists. “The tsunami was nearly ten years ago. If a child has been missing that long it is impossible that she is still alive. Then I heard that they found the boy just a few days later. It’s a bit ridiculous!”

Asked about her relations with Rusmadi, the former rebel commander, Sari said he was like a brother to her. But when she heard what he had said about Mustamir’s brother Gaipe rescuing Raudha and Arif, Sari frowned and said Rusmadi’s account was untrue. DNA testing would prove she was right, she insisted, but she appeared unsure how to proceed. As Mustamir had done, she said that taking the case to the police required money, even if the tests were free. (“And I am just a poor fisherman,” Mustamir told me on the phone.)

What Sari wanted was to bring Raudha to live with her in Medan, far away from Blangpidie and Meulaboh. “If we had done this when we moved here this would never have happened,” she said.

I cross-checked Sari’s story with two people on the Banyak Islands, including a 19-year-old brother of Mustamir’s and a village chief. Both said that Raudha was one of three children. But the brother said that Raudha’s siblings were eight and four, meaning they would have been born only after she had left for Blangpidie. And the chief said that Raudha’s parents were divorced, not dead.

Gaipe, who had allegedly rescued Raudha at sea, was proving elusive. With help from Nurdin Hasan, an Acehnese journalist who had followed the story since August and was my fixer and translator, I tried phoning him several times, but he was away, fishing. Finally, at the beginning of December, six weeks after my trip to Indonesia, Nurdin reached Gaipe by phone on Nias Island. Gaipe said he knew Rusmadi, but denied ever being detained by the rebels, or saving any children after the tsunami. It was true that Raudha’s father was dead, but not her mother, who had remarried and now lived on Nias Island, Gaipe said. This was at odds with what Mustamir and Sari had told me.

Taken together, the inconsistencies were troubling, as were other details from the interview with Sari. Though she had been Raudha’s guardian for a few years, she did not know the child’s day or month of birth, nor the names of her siblings, nor even of her father. When I asked if there were any papers to prove Raudha’s identity, Sari said the girl’s grandmother had a birth certificate, though she had never asked to see it.

If believing the Rangkutis’ story of how Raudha survived required a large leap of faith, then so did the account of her background provided by Sari, Mustamir and their relatives.

One other thing bothered me about the Rangkuti family: the behaviour of the eldest son, Zahry. Though courteous, he was a sullen presence around the house, spending most of the time in his room, or sitting silently in the corner. When the other family members laughed—usually at one of Arif’s pranks—he seldom joined in.

I wanted to talk to him alone, so we walked to a coffee shop squeezed between a tire dealership and a motorcycle garage. Zahry spoke softly, recounting in detail what had happened on the day of the tsunami, and after. Asked if he resented having to postpone going to university for a year, he replied: “That’s no problem. The important thing was to find my brother and sister.”

He was certain they had. He now saw it as his role to assist them, and Arif espe­cially, in adjusting to their new life. The silence was a lesson, Zahry said, and he seemed sincere.

“When Arif is naughty, I stay quiet. This is to show Arif that I don’t approve and that this is not the way to act. He never had love and attention. This behaviour is to get attention from his mother and father. I will teach him to be a good boy.”

Septi and Jamaliah were eager to return from Meulaboh, where they had lived for several months while looking for their children, to their house in the mountains of north Sumatra. If they did, the chances of DNA tests being conducted on Raudha would become even more remote.

The Rangkutis left Meulaboh on November 11, after I had departed. We may never know whether the two children in their custody are Arif and Raudha.

Does it matter? Arif is surely better off with the Rangkutis than he was on the streets. No long-lost relative has come forward to claim him. And he is nearly 18, and able to make his own decisions. Raudha’s situation is more complicated. But given that she was passed on to a new “guardian” three times in eight years, she may benefit from having a stable family. By all accounts, and from what I witnessed, both children were happier now than before being “found”—which seemed a testament to the power of parental love, whether biological or not.

Supporting the expanded family will not be easy, as Septi acknowledged: “We were four people, now we are six.” The Rangkutis have little money, and although they have indulged the interest from local media, they do not appear to have tried to cash in on their story. During my visit an interview request arrived from a television talk show called Hitam Putih—“Black and White”—hosted by a popular Indonesian illusionist.

The producers bought the family tickets on a budget airline to fly to Jakarta to record the programme. The taxi taking them from Meulaboh to the airport in Banda Aceh would arrive at midnight. At dusk, Raudha spread a rectangle of cloth on the floor to serve as an ironing board, plugged in an old electric iron and began pressing clothes to be worn on the show. Zahry soon took over, and then Arif and Jumadil had their turns. As the muezzins’ calls washed over the town, I went to buy takeaway meals from a roadside stall: nasi goreng—fried rice—with a crumbed chicken drumstick and boiled egg, wrapped in a banana leaf and brown wax paper. We sat crossed-legged on the floor. Arif ate twice as fast as anyone else, and gobbled all the green chillies that were too fiery for the rest of us. He noticed with glee that Jumadil had a large hole in the crotch of his trousers—and nothing underneath—sending the whole family, even Zahry, into laughter.

First to fall asleep, at around 9:00 p.m., was Raudha, sprawled in front of the television. Jumadil retrieved a pink pillow from the bedroom and lay down beside her. Arif, who had bathed and got dressed in a smart, short-sleeved checked shirt and black trousers, joined them, and dozed off, too. Chicken sleep. Zahry was in the bedroom writing poetry. It was 10.30 p.m. and the night was quiet. Septi and Jamaliah watched over their children.