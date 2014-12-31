The TRIP survey hadn’t even been published before the first reports of Russian personnel and weaponry began trickling in from Crimea. It would take Putin weeks more to acknowledge any Russian involvement at all, but by then he had already orchestrated a sham referrendum and annexed the peninsula.

Lawmakers in Washington were equally caught off guard by Russia’s aggression. Congress began searching about for answers as to why the region could explode so dramatically into chaos with hardly any warning.

“We have to better deploy our resources,” said Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee in an interview with Politico. “We have large resources, and it should not be possible for Russia to walk in and take over the Crimea and it’s a done deal by the time we know about it.”