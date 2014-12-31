Part of a series about the worst predictions of the year.

Russia won't invade Ukraine

By late February, what had started as anti-government protests in Kiev escalated into violent clashes between demonstrators and police, and the country’s entire political structure began to crumble. Even still, most of the top international relations scholars in the United States remained confident that Russia would never be so brazen as to intervene militarily.

A survey commissioned by the Teaching, Research, and International Policy (TRIP) Project at the College of William & Mary in February asked more than 2,000 international relations scholars whether they thought Russia would send troops into Ukraine. Of the 908 that responded to the question, less than 14 percent of them said they believed Russia would use military force. A majority, 57 percent, said Russia would not engage, and the remainder said they weren't sure.

The TRIP survey hadn’t even been published before the first reports of Russian personnel and weaponry began trickling in from Crimea. It would take Putin weeks more to acknowledge any Russian involvement at all, but by then he had already orchestrated a sham referrendum and annexed the peninsula.

Lawmakers in Washington were equally caught off guard by Russia’s aggression. Congress began searching about for answers as to why the region could explode so dramatically into chaos with hardly any warning.