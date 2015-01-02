Oregon's Players Should Be Celebrated, Not Punished for Chanting "No Means No!"

Several University of Oregon football players used their brief moment in the spotlight Thursday, after routing Florida State 59-20 in a College Football Playoff semifinal, to simultaneously mock the Seminoles' racist war chant and taunt losing quarterback Jameis Winston over rape allegations against him.

Two years ago, a woman accused Winston of sexual assault. He was never charged—not because there was no doubt of his innocence, but because the police and university didn't bother with a proper investigation. Almost two weeks ago, he was cleared of violating the student code of conduct, clearning the way for him to play in the Rose Bowl. The rape victim, meanwhile, was outed by Winston's lawyers and regularly harassed by FSU fans.

Now, the Oregon players will be disciplined for drawing attention to the matter.

"We are aware of the inappropriate behavior in the postgame," Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said. "This is not what our program stands for, and the student-athletes will be disciplined internally.”