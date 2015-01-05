“At the same time the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department is pushing police in Ferguson and other local police departments around the country to be more open—you need to be transparent, you need to release names—[the federal government] was trying to keep the name of their own officer secret,” said Lee Gelernt, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union who is representing Rodriguez’s mother. The government's argument in cases like these, echoed by Swartz's own private attorney, “is that no matter how blatantly wrong the shooting was, the lawsuit has to be thrown out because our client was a Mexican citizen on Mexican soil and the Constitution doesn't reach across the border,” Gelernt said. “They’re saying the agent could literally just stand up there and gun down Canadians or Mexicans ... and those victims have no Constitutional remedy whatsoever. So the stakes are enormous.”

Outside the courtroom, CBP typically deflects questions about its employees' lethal use of force by referencing “ongoing investigations” that almost always go nowhere. In the Rodriguez case, this is also their excuse for not releasing video of the shooting: The FBI is still be investigating the killing, 27 months later. If history is any guide, though, there will of course be no charges at the end of that process. The bureau has never pursued a legal case against any CBP employee who used lethal force, just as the FBI determined that its own agents acted without fault in all 150 instances between 1993 and 2011 that they killed or wounded a suspect.

This is not because there is no fault to be found. Speaking to the Center for Investigative Reporting in August 2014, former CBP internal affairs chief James Tomsheck said at least seven of the 28 lethal shootings that he looked into since 2010 were “highly suspect.” But, said Tomsheck, “there was an effort by Border Patrol leadership to make a case to justify the shooting versus doing a genuine, appropriate review of the information and the facts at hand.” Tomsheck was fired two months before that interview, accused of leading a division that engaged in “the very same corruption it is supposed to be investigating,” in the words of one CBP official.