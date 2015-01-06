The "World's Number One Self-Hating Jew" Goes to Jail

Growing up, the longhaired activist had no ambitions of being a lawyer. “That’s the last thing in the world I wanted to become. I was too busy as a revolutionary to practice law.” Even with three decades of criminal defense behind him, Cohen is more at home among the resistance movements than with the attorney crowd. Plenty of lawyers will represent the most abhorrent defendants based on the belief that everyone has the right to a fair trial. But for Cohen, it’s more personal. He won’t take a major case unless he personally likes his client or identifies with his politics. Any exceptions? “No. If you do a major case, you’re spending hundreds of hours with them, there has to be a connection,” he said. “I’m not the ACLU. Do I think the KKK has a right to march in Skokie? Sure. Will I represent them? Fuck no. I don’t like them and I don’t like their politics.”

Cohen does, however, like his former clients Mousa Abu Marzouk of Hamas and Sulaiman Abu Ghaith, the son-in-law of Osama bin Laden. He also likes their politics and frequently voices support for armed resistance against Israel and the United States. For this, the former Orthodox Jew has been called a traitor, an anti-Semite, and a terrorist mouthpiece. He, in turn, seems to revel in antagonizing his critics. His Twitter account, followed by nearly 19,000 people, is a stream of legitimate criticism of Israeli policy but also obnoxious, if not downright hateful comments like “I would rather spend 18 months in jail than to dine with a Zionist.” Or this:

Message to the White House- Fuck you and Holder too while you"re at it. Oh no, you've really broken my spirit. — Stanley Cohen (@StanleyCohenLaw) January 3, 2015

In a section of his website devoted to his “haters,” Cohen calls it an honor to be voted the “world’s number one self-hating Jew.” Even for a lawyer, he's particularly hyperbolic. But in conversation, Cohen was nuanced at times. In place of vitriolic rhetoric, he spoke thoughtfully on the divisive impact of AIPAC, the inability of the U.S. to be an unbiased arbiter in the conflict, and the crushing effects of Israeli settlements on peace negotiations.