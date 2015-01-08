India's Trucks Look Like a Fantastic Acid Trip

American photographer Dan Eckstein was traveling in Rajasthan, India for a friend’s wedding when the colorful trucks that crisscross the Indian highway caught his eye. Amid the chaos and treacherous traffic of the Indian roads, these trucks stood out.

Over the course of two years and 10,000 kilometers, Eckstein documented the trucks, drivers, and road culture of India. This project in turn became a book, Horn Please, published last month by PowerHouse.

“The roadside in India, especially in rural areas, is the place where the villages meet the greater world. It is where the shops and restaurants are located, it is the place where people go to travel, it is the place where commerce happens. It is real Indian life being played out and is infinitely varied and interesting,” Eckstein told me.

The drivers take great pride in their picturesque trucks. In a way, they are an extension of the personalities of their drivers—mostly young men who work long hours, moving all sorts of goods throughout the country. The brightly colored vehicles, adorned with everything from paintings of deities to pop culture references, offers a snapshot of an India caught between tradition and modernity.