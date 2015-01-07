Polling Is Overrated. To Predict an Election, Choose the Politician Who Gets the Most Laughs.

That response rate also highlights just how interactive political speeches can be. In the 1980s, political speechwriter Max Atkinson argued that the use of a rhetorical device—like naming or thanking another politician—serves as a signal to the audience that they can react. According to Bull and Miskinis, Atkinson’s “key insight was to compare political speech-making with the way in which people take turns in conversation. Thus, just as conversationalists take it in turn to speak, so speaker and audience may also take turns, although audience ‘turns’ are essentially limited to gross displays of approval or disapproval (such as applause, cheering, or heckling).”

Bull and Miskinis also incorporated cross-cultural data into their study, comparing what they saw in American audiences with what other researchers had observed in Japanese and British crowds. As they expected, in the more individualistic U.S. society, Americans sometimes piped up on their own—providing “a continuous flurry of asynchronous and uninvited individual remarks.” In a sample of 74 speeches delivered during the 2005 and 2009 elections in Japan, on the other hand, every audience response was in unison.

Another interesting cross-cultural difference was in the proportion of laughter to cheering: Japanese audiences appear to be more easily amused by their politicians, with laughter accounting for 25 percent of the positive audience reactions in the 36 speeches of the 2005 elections, compared to just 9 percent in this U.S. sample. Cheering was by far the most common American positive response; in Japan, it was applause.