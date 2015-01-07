The Last Time 'Charlie Hebdo' Was Attacked by Terrorists, Its Response Was Perfect

On Wednesday, masked gunmen killed 12 people at the offices of Charlie Hebdo, one of France’s preeminent satirical newspapers. The magazine’s editor, Stéphane Charbonnier, as well as other prominent cartoonists, were among those killed. This wasn’t the first time Charlie Hebdo was attacked. Its offices were firebombed in November 2011 after the publication named the Prophet Muhammed “editor-in-chief” of an issue. That time, the publication's next issue featured the following cover.

Simply translated, “Love is greater than hate.”

This morning, only three hours before the attack, the editors of Charlie Hebdo tweeted holiday greetings at Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

The last known cartoon by Charbonnier, known affectionately as “Charb," was prescient.