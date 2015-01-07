The Attack on Charlie Hebdo Plays Right Into Marine Le Pen's Hands

There is no sense to be made of senselessness. On the question of a cowardly but carefully orchestrated slaughter of twelve journalists, cartoonists, and editors at the offices of the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo—surely the most severe act of terrorism Europe has seen in a decade—respectful silence and solidarity seem an appropriate initial response.

Today’s attack on Charlie Hebdo, however, is also the latest and most gruesome chapter in the disquieting narrative of brutal assault against freedom of speech by religious extremists within Europe.

Of course, we do not yet know the identities of the perpetrators, but we do know, according to video footage, that they chanted “Allahu Akbar!” in the streets and that, according to L’Humanité, at least one of the gunmen told an eyewitness that the group was affiliated with a branch of al-Qaeda. We also know that this week’s issue of Charlie Hebdo features a cover depicting the farcical, camera-crazed novelist Michel Houellebecq, whose latest provocation, Soumission—a novel that imagines a Muslim takeover of la France profonde—appears on French bookshelves today. There may not be a causal link, but it also may not be a coincidence.

In any case, these violent attacks are becoming a chilling fixture in contemporary European culture and in the annals of the continent’s Fourth Estate. In 2004, the Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh was murdered in Amsterdam by Mohammad Bouyeri, a Dutch-Moroccan Muslim, after van Gogh produced the film Submission with the activist Ayan Hirsi Ali—a project that heavily criticized the subjugation of women in certain sects of Islam. In 2005, the publication of a series of cartoons depicting the prophet Mohammad by the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten led to violent protests, ultimately claiming more than 200 deaths in various attacks against churches, diplomatic missions, and international schools throughout the Muslim world. Charlie Hebdo was firebombed in 2011 for an issue dubbed “Charia Hebdo,” which was “guest-edited” by the Prophet Muhammad. This 2011 attack on Charlie Hebdo brought similar censorship to France, currently home to the largest Muslim population in Europe and, in many ways, a microcosm of the deeper and volatile cultural tensions at stake in many of these attacks.