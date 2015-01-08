There Is No 'Charlie Hebdo' In America

There’s nothing quite like Charlie Hebdo in America. For better or worse, American humorists are more tightly constrained by the boundaries of political correctness; comedians are generally expected to take special precautions when joking about anything potentially sensitive, especially surrounding issues like race, religion or gender. “People have compared it to Jon Stewart, and it is as popular as something like that, but it’s also much more radical,” says Canadian journalist Jeet Heer, co-editor of Arguing Comics: Literary Masters on a Popular Medium.

As if to underline this contrast, American news outlets like CNN and AP have opted not to show Charlie Hebdo’s most controversial cartoons, and even The New York Daily News blurred out parts of the images. Arguably, the most controversial political cartoon of the past few years in the U.S. was a New Yorker cover showing Barack and Michelle Obama plotting a terrorist attack in the Oval Office (an artist’s attempt at satirizing Republicans who questioned Obama’s patriotism.) Compare that to the 2011 Charlie Hebdo cartoon in which God is sodomized by Jesus, and the Obama cover seems mild.

Even in the French context, Charlie Hebdo was on the fringe. The magazine was founded in the 1960s, and “the rebellious spirit of [60s] Paris” remained “a big part of its identity,” according to Heer. In 2006, then-president Jacques Chirac scolded its editors for “overt provocation.” It’s “more in the nature of an underground newspaper,” says Goldhammer. “It permits itself liberties that other newspapers wouldn’t take.”