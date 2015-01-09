Liberals Are Overreacting to Republicans' Changes at the Congressional Budget Office

“I would say the risks are elevated but you can’t take what’s happened so far and conclude that disaster is upon us,” Orszag said. The key decision facing Republicans is who they appoint to head CBO, after they declined to reappoint Doug Elmendorf. Liberals are very concerned that they will appoint a partisan hack that will tarnish the institution and use models with significant uncertainty that produce results very favorable to the GOP. But that won’t necessarily happen.

“There are a number of possible Republican appointees who have strong reputations and I think would make every effort to maintain CBO’s professional independence and credibility,” said Paul Van de Water, who is currently a senior fellow at the left-leaning Center for Budget and Policy Priorities and worked at CBO for more than 18 years. Van de Water, who has written frequently about the dangers arising from dynamic scoring models, is also concerned that Republicans will appoint a new staff director to JCT that will use unrealistic models as well. “Whoever the staff director is is just as important as who the CBO director is,” he said. “Unlike the CBO director, the staff director at JCT does not have a fixed term but the director can always be replaced. We have no idea whether the JCT director will be replaced but there certainly is a lot of speculation going on about that.”

There are also a couple of signs that Republicans don’t intend to undermine CBO and JCT. They did not require the budgeteers to use a certain dynamic scoring model that is favorable to the GOP, for instance, and they did not restrict them to using dynamic scoring only for tax estimates but not spending ones. If they had done either of those things, it would have been a clear sign that Republicans intended to rig the budget scores in their favor. The heads of CBO and JCT could still choose to do that, of course, but that would quickly reveal those in charge to be partisan hacks. “If there were a CBO director that applied [dynamic scoring] only to tax cuts but not spending changes, that would be a very strong signal that this was not being done in a scientific way,” Orszag said.