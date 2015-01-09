Liberals Are Overreacting to Republicans' Changes at the Congressional Budget Office

In budgetary lingo, Republicans are requiring CBO and JCT to use “dynamic scoring” models, which take into account the macroeconomic impact of legislation. For instance, if CBO projects that tax cuts increase economic growth, that growth will then bring in more revenue and thus require less of a revenue increase elsewhere to keep the legislation revenue-neutral. This is how “tax cuts pay for themselves.” It also works on the spending side. If increased spending on infrastructure increases growth, that will increase revenue and require fewer offsetting spending cuts to keep the legislation deficit neutral.

CBO and JCT already produce dynamic scoring estimates right now that include an array of assumptions and produce multiple results. But policymakers need one score that legislators on both sides of the aisle accept. If they produced multiple scores, Democrats and Republicans would each pick the score most favorable to their policy preferences and it would be that much harder to pass legislation. When CBO and JCT produce that final estimate, they have, up until now, used a static scoring model—one that does not take into account the macroeconomic impact of legislation. Now, that final estimate will be produced using a dynamic model.

Taking into account how legislation affects the economy may not seem like a radical idea—and it’s not. “Theoretically dynamic scoring is the right thing to do,” said Peter Orszag, who was director of CBO under President Barack Obama from 2007 to 2008. “Just practically, it’s problematic.” That’s because it’s really hard to model the macroeconomic effects on the budget of a complex piece of legislation. “When you’re forced to pick one model, you’re pushing scientific knowledge beyond reality,” Orszag said. “You’re forcing the organization to pick one ‘true’ model when the economic science hasn’t produced a single model that works.”

However, Orszag, points out, that same critique applies to static scoring models, which are just a dynamic scoring model with an assumption of zero macroeconomic effects. But that critique is less compelling for static models, because they contain fewer variables—and more variables means more uncertainty surrounding the score. “The bigger the feedback effects relative to the static score, the more it matters obviously,” Orszag explains. “And the larger the uncertainty around the feedback effects, the more that the organization might be put under inappropriate stress to pick one parameter.”