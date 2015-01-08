Boko Haram Just Committed Its Most Horrific Act of Terrorism Yet

On Saturday, Boko Haram militants seized the Nigerian Multi-National Joint Task Force Base in Baga, one of the few strategically significant towns still under the military control in the northeastern state of Borno. Borno’s senator, Ahmed Zanna, said that Nigerian soldiers deserted their posts, handing Boko Haram heavy weaponry and vehicles in the process. Locals say that militants razed 16 towns with petrol bombs and shot indiscriminately at civilians. As of Thursday, dozens of people are confirmed dead, 2,000 are missing, and an estimated 30,000 are displaced.

Though the attack began five days ago, it does not appear that the White House or State Department have provided an official comment on the attacks. This is the most recent tweet on the Twitter account for the U.S. Embassy in Abuja:

#CGHawkins: “Make no mistake about America’s commitment to helping find solutions to Nigerian Challenges.” pic.twitter.com/Kg3PtUe6qW — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) January 6, 2015

Boko Haram has been waging an insurgency against the Nigerian government since 2009, with the goal of establishing an Islamic state with sharia rule. The Council on Foreign Relations estimates that there have been 15,000 deaths related to the conflict.

Violence peaked in 2014 after the government imposed emergency rule in the three states, including Borno, that were hit hardest by the insurgency in 2013. Security agencies “have orders to take all necessary action, within the ambit of their rules of engagement, to put an end to the impunity of insurgents and terrorists,” said President Goodluck Jonathan when he announced the state of emergency in May.