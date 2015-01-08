Boko Haram Just Committed Its Most Horrific Act of Terrorism Yet

On Monday, Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau posted a video on YouTube, warning against intervention from outside states. “Oh Paul Biya," he said, referring to Cameroon’s president, "if you don’t stop this, your evil plot, you will taste what has befallen Nigeria… Your troops cannot do anything to us.” Cameroon borders Nigeria to the east, and Biya has vowed to “totally wipe out” Boko Haram. Shekau continued, “Your troops are nothing. Even Nigerian soldiers couldn’t do anything to us. Even U.S. troops couldn’t do anything to us. Not even the troops of the whole world.”

Meanwhile, the more than 200 Nigerian girls who were abducted by Boko Haram last year are approaching their ninth month of captivity. The U.S. has contributed hostage negotiators, surveillance drones, and intelligence analysts to the search. In May, Robert Jackson, a State Department specialist on Africa told the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee, "Resolving this crisis is now one of the highest priorities of the US government.”

The U.S. government's support in the fight has been limited by several factors. The Leahy law prohibits the U.S. from giving assistance to a military with documented human rights abuses. In a letter to Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, Human Rights First said, “The military has been accused of raping, torturing, and killing civilians. When Nigerian civil society groups took to the streets to demand government action to rescue the missing girls, the security services arrested some of their leaders.” The letter continued, “In this context, we urge you to be frank with your counterparts in Nigeria about how their security forces have contributed to this crisis."