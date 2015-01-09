A Supposed Anonymous Member Threatened a Cyberattack on America's "Most Racist" Town. Its Residents Don't Deserve It.

The daily newspaper in Harrison, Arkansas—a town you may know, if at all, as a Ku Klux Klan refuge—reported Thursday that someone claiming affiliation with the hacker group Anonymous made a couple of calls to the local police station this week. In the calls, placed from numbers in two Boston suburbs, an automated voice warned that if the city didn't properly address its racism problem within the next week, there would be consequences. A reporter reached actual people at those numbers and was told that for being "the most racist fucking community in the country," the group was prepared to launch a cyberattack against residents and the city, gathering their credit card numbers and other sensitive data.

Setting aside the obvious question of whether such a thing is likely to happen, it is worth asking how a mostly unremarkable burg of about 13,000 people set in the Ozark hills of northwest Arkansas would gain a reputation worthy of the very threat. Lately, it has arisen from a couple of billboards. I espied the first while driving through Harrison last summer: an eyesore in shades of piss and earwax bearing the slogan "Anti-Racist is a Code Word for Anti-White," a shopworn mantra among white racist groups. Asked for his reaction to seeing the billboard, one Harrison native told me, "Mental facepalm."

That billboard came down. Now, there's one even more oblique reads, "It's NOT Racist to (heart) Your People," with a web address, whiteprideradio.com, for "KKK Radio." That site looks like something you would have built for a Web Design 101 class circa 1998. It contains, variously, such programming blocs as "Old Time Radio" and "Praise Music for All Ages." The thing does not exactly convey an impression of political or cultural relevance.

The site is run by a retrograde hate-monger named Thomas Robb, the national director of a group called the Knights of the KKK (David Duke's lasting gift to the world) and who lives a few miles outside of town, in an unincorporated nowhere called Zinc. But Robb maintains a post office box in Harrison, vexing everyone in Harrison who would prefer not to be labeled "the most racist fucking community in the country." Undoubtedly there are some racist people in Harrison, and from what I can gather anecdotally, at a higher ratio than most places. But most of what appears to qualify Harrison as an international symbol of racist isn't violence or epithets or threats. It's that a backwards old man who lives in the woods picks up his mail there.