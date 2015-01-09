A Supposed Anonymous Member Threatened a Cyberattack on America's "Most Racist" Town. Its Residents Don't Deserve It.

That billboard came down. Now, there's one even more oblique reads, "It's NOT Racist to (heart) Your People," with a web address, whiteprideradio.com, for "KKK Radio." That site looks like something you would have built for a Web Design 101 class circa 1998. It contains, variously, such programming blocs as "Old Time Radio" and "Praise Music for All Ages." The thing does not exactly convey an impression of political or cultural relevance.

The site is run by a retrograde hate-monger named Thomas Robb, the national director of a group called the Knights of the KKK (David Duke's lasting gift to the world) and who lives a few miles outside of town, in an unincorporated nowhere called Zinc. But Robb maintains a post office box in Harrison, vexing everyone in Harrison who would prefer not to be labeled "the most racist fucking community in the country." Undoubtedly there are some racist people in Harrison, and from what I can gather anecdotally, at a higher ratio than most places. But most of what appears to qualify Harrison as an international symbol of racist isn't violence or epithets or threats. It's that a backwards old man who lives in the woods picks up his mail there.

"There's been a real false sense in medialand that the Klan is somehow resurgent," Mark Potok, a senior fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center said. "Various Klan factions got press in the spring. Harrison is just the latest. Harrison's an interesting story, but not because the Klan is so big and powerful. [Harrison has] had this bad reputation. For real, they really have been trying to make it a better place."