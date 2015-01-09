The Fed Should Reconsider When It Will Raise Interest Rates

On Friday morning, the Labor Department released the December jobs report and the topline numbers look like great news. The economy added 252,000 jobs last month. The November and October numbers were revised up by 32,000 and 18,000 respectively. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.6 percent.

Sounds good, right? Well there is one glaring, ominous hole: wages actually fell 0.2 percent last month. And wage growth in November, which the Labor Department originally reported was 0.4 percent, was revised down to 0.2 percent. In other words, slack in the labor market is rapidly disappearing but wages aren’t growing.

As Michelle Jamisko points out in Bloomberg, the drop in wages is partially due to the influx in seasonal workers that companies use in December for the holiday season. Those workers are generally inexperienced and paid less than full-time staff and that reduces wage growth. But the fact remains: the economy added nearly three million jobs in 2014 and yet wages grew just 1.7 percent.

The challenge for policymakers is how to change that so workers can share in the recovery. Given the disagreements between Democrats and Republicans on how to address that problem, Congress isn’t likely to pass any legislation that will help workers anytime soon, such as an increase in the minimum wage. That leaves the fate of workers in the hands of the Federal Reserve and its chair, Janet Yellen. The Fed cut rates to zero in 2009 as the financial crisis struck to encourage businesses to invest and consumers to spend money. But as the economy recovers and we near full employment, the Fed will tighten policies to prevent inflation from flaring up. In October, it ended its large-scale asset purchase program—known as quantitative easing—and it is expected to raise interest rates this summer. But given the lack of real wage growth in the economy, it’s time to rethink that timetable.