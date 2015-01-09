The Fed Should Reconsider When It Will Raise Interest Rates

As Michelle Jamisko points out in Bloomberg, the drop in wages is partially due to the influx in seasonal workers that companies use in December for the holiday season. Those workers are generally inexperienced and paid less than full-time staff and that reduces wage growth. But the fact remains: the economy added nearly three million jobs in 2014 and yet wages grew just 1.7 percent.

The challenge for policymakers is how to change that so workers can share in the recovery. Given the disagreements between Democrats and Republicans on how to address that problem, Congress isn’t likely to pass any legislation that will help workers anytime soon, such as an increase in the minimum wage. That leaves the fate of workers in the hands of the Federal Reserve and its chair, Janet Yellen. The Fed cut rates to zero in 2009 as the financial crisis struck to encourage businesses to invest and consumers to spend money. But as the economy recovers and we near full employment, the Fed will tighten policies to prevent inflation from flaring up. In October, it ended its large-scale asset purchase program—known as quantitative easing—and it is expected to raise interest rates this summer. But given the lack of real wage growth in the economy, it’s time to rethink that timetable.

There are few signs that the recovery is putting upward pressure on inflation. The PCE price index—the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation—rose just 1.2 percent from November 2013 to November 2014, the latest available data. That understates inflation a bit, because it includes changes in oil prices, which have plummeted over the past six months. Core PCE, which excludes and energy prices and provides a more stable measure of inflation, rose 1.4 percent in the same time span. In other words, the improving economic situation hasn’t caused a corresponding increase in prices—at least not yet.