Ordinary Ukrainians Are Using Facebook to Arm Their Soldiers

On November 21, 2013, as thousands of his fellow Ukrainians first gathered in Maidan Nezalezhnosti—Independence Square—in Kyiv to demonstrate against President Viktor Yanukovych, a 40-year-old IT entrepreneur named Yuri Biryukov felt a stirring of hope. Yanukovych’s decision not to sign the EU association agreement that would begin the process of drawing his country into Europe, and instead to seek improved ties with Russia, had angered much of the population. The government was already deeply unpopular; high-level corruption was endemic and the country was close to bankruptcy. Change was coming, Biryukov believed, and he wanted to be part of it. He was just not sure how.

Peaceful protests turned to bloody revolution when riot police and hired thugs were sent in to clear the square. In January the first Euromaidan activists were killed. Biryukov had been taking food and medical supplies to the demonstrators at weekends but still felt he was not doing enough. After ordering snipers to fire on the protesters, Yanukovych fled to Russia on February 21. One crisis was ending and another beginning. Just a few days later, several hundred Russian troops marched into Crimea. On March 21, the region was formally annexed by Moscow. And Biryukov found his purpose.