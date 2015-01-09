I Was Once a Racist, Sexist Jerk. Thank God I Didn't Have Twitter.

There is a Malcolm X quote that springs to mind when I look at Twitter in the midst of one of its many storms: "Don't be in a hurry to condemn a person because he doesn't do what you do or think as you think or as fast. There was a time when you didn't know what you know today." This is worth remembering before replying to a clumsy comment with vitriol, or when presuming a question that seems asinine is intended in bad faith.

But there is a flipside to this, which is that there really is very little excuse in this day and age for bothering people—especially vulnerable people, or people who often find themselves subject of harassment or abuse—with facile questions. Equally there is no excuse for taking offence when you go into somebody else’s mentions, however polite you think you are being, and are rebuffed. Twitter can be a stressful place, and it can seem like a hostile place at times too. There is no way to know how stressful or hostile a given person is finding Twitter when you speak to them. Instigating a conversation on Twitter is to enter a person’s space and it should be done with the appropriate amount of respect (which is not to say that this amount is necessarily very high).

The most important lesson I have learned from Twitter mostly comes down to reading first and hitting the send key later. If there is a person involved with an issue and you want to know more about the issue, or them, don't ask, look. Go back through their timeline, read what they link to, read their website if they have one on their profile. Maybe, if you're not in a hurry, just follow them for a while. If you still want to know more, then ask with the benefit of being hopefully a little more informed before you do. Does this sound stalkery? Maybe, but if the alternative is lumbering into a person’s mentions to pick their brains about a subject like they’re some sort of social justice tech support department, I'd rather do my homework.