'Girls' Season 4: New Location, Same Stunted Characters

I arrived at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop in 2009, at 24 years old. My confidence then was like a pendulum, swinging between “I don’t belong here,” and “I am on my way to literary greatness.” I workshopped the story that got me admitted—the one that plucked me out of the sea of 800 applicants—to see what sort of fairy dust it still might hold. It was picked apart within an inch of its life, throwing my understanding of my purpose in the program into further crisis. There is a lot of unstructured time in Iowa. I learned how to cook there. I also gained 20 pounds and a fondness for dark liquor. I eventually realized that the free time was the biggest gift of the program, and started writing a novel.

If my experience is some echo of the typical one, there’s a lot right about this new season of “Girls.” Hannah’s first workshop submission is criticized (for reasons she finds unfair.) Hannah hides from bats in her spacious apartment (an Iowa reality), Skypes with her friends, and worries whether she belongs there at all. There is a funny, familiar moment during her first workshop where she keeps interjecting to defend her story, despite the instructor’s attempts to silence her. In another scene workshoppers express disdain for popular books-turned-movies like The Fault in Our Stars, which reminded me of the bias many MFA students have against genre fiction.

But Hannah engages so little with her peers or the program that by the fourth episode, it’s unclear why she moves there at all. Based on seasons prior, I would have never pegged Hannah as an introvert, but at Iowa she shows no interest in other human beings, even people in town who aren’t a part of her workshop. Those in the workshop are presented as a bunch of irritating, self-important caricatures, and Hannah unfairly categorizes them: the girl with the “exotic” last name who can only write about the Third World, the widely admired black male writer who is an inauthentic “patron saint of the streets.” A surprise visit by her friend and ex-boyfriend Elijah ensures that she won’t have to meet new people. Through Elijah, we get a glimpse of what Iowa might be like for people who actually leave their apartments; something closer to season three’s “Beach House” episode, with creative types collaborating in addition to backbiting, drinking, and being a bit melodramatic. Elijah even unearths a valuable workshop lesson: a fiction writer can never out-quirk a poet.