'Girls' Season 4: New Location, Same Stunted Characters

Creative writers do not make for good TV characters. It’s a profession that’s not very sexy, and then there’s the problem of depicting what a writer does all day: a few frustrating hours putting words together on a page, many more hours cobbling together a living. Most shows with writers as main characters create other, more exciting aspects of the character’s life to keep viewers interested. We see writers skipping across cobblestones in very tall heels, like Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and The City,” or devoting much more time to sleuthing than actual writing like Angela Lansbury’s character in “Murder She Wrote” or Jason Schwartzman’s character in “Bored to Death.” Too few characters posses the right mixture of anxiety, insecurity, and moments of confident determination that most real-life writers experience. A few noteworthy exceptions exist: Nick Miller from Fox’s “New Girl”—too afraid of criticism to move forward with his writing life, but with too much self-regard to make the most of other career opportunities; or Khadijah James, in ’90s sitcom “Living Single,” who has not one but two roommates in her pre-gentrification Brooklyn apartment, and hustles day and night to make her independent magazine, Flavor, successful. She often falls short.

Thus far, “Girls”’ depiction of a young writer’s life has struck me as the most realistic element of a show determined to convince the world that there are no brown people in Brooklyn. Hannah Horvath procrastinates to the point of nervous breakdown, writing an entire e-book in the last moments before deadline. Her publisher up and dies, leaving her without a deal. Sure, the death is not so realistic, but the tenuousness of a book deal is. Instead of writing editorial content for GQ, she writes glorified ads, a job that pays well (and is increasingly common), but goes against her artistic self-image. With the end of Season 3, we see Hannah finally achieve what many aspiring writers might consider a form of success: admission into the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, the oldest MFA program in the country.

I arrived at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop in 2009, at 24 years old. My confidence then was like a pendulum, swinging between “I don’t belong here,” and “I am on my way to literary greatness.” I workshopped the story that got me admitted—the one that plucked me out of the sea of 800 applicants—to see what sort of fairy dust it still might hold. It was picked apart within an inch of its life, throwing my understanding of my purpose in the program into further crisis. There is a lot of unstructured time in Iowa. I learned how to cook there. I also gained 20 pounds and a fondness for dark liquor. I eventually realized that the free time was the biggest gift of the program, and started writing a novel.

If my experience is some echo of the typical one, there’s a lot right about this new season of “Girls.” Hannah’s first workshop submission is criticized (for reasons she finds unfair.) Hannah hides from bats in her spacious apartment (an Iowa reality), Skypes with her friends, and worries whether she belongs there at all. There is a funny, familiar moment during her first workshop where she keeps interjecting to defend her story, despite the instructor’s attempts to silence her. In another scene workshoppers express disdain for popular books-turned-movies like The Fault in Our Stars, which reminded me of the bias many MFA students have against genre fiction.