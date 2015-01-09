Elizabeth Warren's Warnings About Financial Reform Are Already Coming True

The regulation that TRIA rolls back is not pivotal to Dodd-Frank. It gives the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC) oversight over collateral and margin requirements for certain financial trades—known as derivatives—with commercial end users. It’s not as important to Dodd-Frank as Section 716, which prevented banks from using taxpayer-backed money to trade in certain high risk financial products and was eliminated in the year-end funding bill known as the CROmnibus. But it still weakens the law. “The oversight of margin and collateral for derivatives transactions is a basic regulatory safeguard,” Americans for Financial Reform wrote in an open letter opposing the provision. “Even though regulators have not proposed to require any margin of commercial end users at this time, it is inappropriate to completely eliminate the ability of central derivatives market regulators to take action in this important area.”

The regulation has nothing to do with terrorism risk insurance; it was slipped into the bill so that it would pass without much fanfare. New York Senator Chuck Schumer, who has been one of the leading advocates for TRIA, called the provision “a pound of flesh in a must-pass piece of legislation.” In other words, it’s not a good change but it’s the price liberals must pay to pass TRIA.

Contra Schumer’s words, though, Democrats could have demanded that Republicans removed the provision from the legislation. Warren offered an amendment to do just that but it failed by a 66-31 vote. Warren and Senator Maria Cantwell were the only two Democratic senators to oppose the bill. (Independent Bernie Sanders and Republican Marco Rubio also voted against it.) In the House, TRIA passed by a 415-5 vote.