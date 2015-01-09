This Year's College Football Playoff Is a Sham. Blame ESPN.

Monday night’s matchup between the University of Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes is being touted as the first-ever “true” national college football championship. As an Oregon grad and lifelong sports geek, I’ll be in Dallas for kickoff, caressing a set of imaginary rosary beads on every snap and staking my emotional well being for the next eight months (when the 2015 football season begins) on the outcome of the game.

For Oregon fans, the game is the culmination of a long, arduous, and unlikely quest. For many of us, that quest began with the inglorious 1983 "Toilet Bowl," a 0-0 tie in a battle of downtroddens, against rival Oregon State in miserable weather. From there, the Ducks somehow waddled toward respectability, moving through the bowl system’s humbler tiers, a journey that included three stops in El Paso and some apparently necessary dishonor called the Poulan Weed Eater Independence Bowl (1992, we lost to Wake Forest), four Rose Bowl appearances (2-2 record) and a gut-wrenching defeat at the hands of the Auburn Tigers in the 2011 national championship game.

I’ve had family deaths that hurt less than some of those losses.

So believe me when I say that I don’t just want the mighty and noble and pure and righteous Ducks to prevail over the morally bankrupt sewage-sucking hellspawn of Ohio State. I need them to win. This game might not decide the fate of the universe in a battle between the everlasting forces of good and evil—after all, Alabama has already been eliminated. But a victory will be enough to confirm that justice can sometimes prevail in this world and in some fundamental way lighten the metaphysical load on the residents of a state that have never known what it’s like to call their guys football champions since we started keeping track of such distinctions in 1869.