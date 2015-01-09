This Year's College Football Playoff Is a Sham. Blame ESPN.

To safeguard maximum return on its unprecedented investment in college athletics, ESPN has spent the last decade doing its best to bully the country into believing that the SEC basically invented college football and that only the stupid and uninformed (more on this in a sec) could possibly believe otherwise. In November, Awful Announcing brilliantly deconstructed the way ESPN built its championship narrative around the conference by allotting the staggering preponderance of its agenda-setting “College GameDay” airtime to the SEC. Using a stopwatch during a three-hour telecast, Scott Bryant found ESPN devoted 1:02:08 to SEC coverage, while giving just 15:59 to the next most-covered conference (Big Ten), 10:57 to the Pac-12 and just 43 seconds to the ACC.

And yet, statistical evidence puts the lie to the very idea that the SEC ever was measurably better than other major conferences. In 2012, I worked up a chart showing how since the dawn of the BCS era in 1998, the SEC’s win-loss record against teams from other major conferences hovers right around about .500. Revised statistics produced over the past two seasons confirm the trend.

This hasn’t stopped the national sports media, dominated by ESPN, from pushing perhaps the greatest sham ever perpetrated on the American sporting public by anointing “experts” (sportswriters, coaches, the newly convened Selection Committee, which includes that beloved old gridiron pundit and Iraq War architect Condoleezza Rice, just in case we needed to be reminded how corrupt and political this whole process has gotten) to judge the relative merits of teams whose games they don’t attend and sometimes don’t even watch. To burnish its biased narrative with the sheen of integrity, ESPN trots out a squadron of “experts” and “analysts” drawn from a paid stable who proclaim the network’s omniscience and belittle anyone who doesn’t follow the script by dismissing them as a member of the “tinfoil hat brigade.”