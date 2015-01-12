No Student Who Applied to Goucher College With a Video Has Been Rejected

For second-tier schools with first-tier price tags—Goucher charges over $40,000 per year and accepts about 73 percent of applicants—getting attention and attracting students can be a challenge. Some commenters assumed this fall that the video application was a publicity stunt.

If it was, it may have worked: Goucher has drawn 2,465 applicants this year, a record high, up from 2,183 last year. Sixty-four of those applicants—about 2.6 percent of the total pool—used the video application.

But it also might have had a less mercenary effect. Goucher President Jose Bowen said he hoped the new process would attract a more diverse group of applicants, and it seems to have been a success in that regard. Fifty-two percent of the video applicants self-identified as students of color, compared to about 30 percent for the general applicant pool. They also leaned female, with women making up about 75 percent of video applicants versus 65 percent of the general pool. Though the most popular intended majors were creative—like communications, dance, and theater—they also included pre-med and biology.