No Student Who Applied to Goucher College With a Video Has Been Rejected

For a tiny liberal arts college, Goucher generated an impressive number of headlines in September when its president announced that applicants need not bother with transcripts, SAT scores, or letters of recommendation anymore. Instead, this year’s high school seniors were given the option of submitting a graded writing assignment and a two-minute video responding to the question: “How do you see yourself at Goucher?”

Goucher isn’t the first college to make test scores non-compulsory or let applicants include a video. Over 150 colleges, including Wesleyan, Middlebury, and Bowdoin, don’t require test scores. Since 2010, Tufts has encouraged candidates to upload a YouTube video as part of their application, and applicants to most colleges can submit videos of dance or theater performances as supplements. Goucher, though, is the first to go all the way and let a video to stand in for grades and test scores altogether.

For second-tier schools with first-tier price tags—Goucher charges over $40,000 per year and accepts about 73 percent of applicants—getting attention and attracting students can be a challenge. Some commenters assumed this fall that the video application was a publicity stunt.

If it was, it may have worked: Goucher has drawn 2,465 applicants this year, a record high, up from 2,183 last year. Sixty-four of those applicants—about 2.6 percent of the total pool—used the video application.