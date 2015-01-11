Russian Jets Are Flying Under the Radar and Endangering Civilian Airplanes

NATO tripled its Baltic Air Policing mission, based out of Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland, in May, a move that coincided with an increase in Russian military activity around NATO airspace.

“In 2014 there were three times more intercepts than in 2013,” says Tarien. On December 8, Dutch Air Force planes posted to the Baltic Air Policing Mission intercepted two Russian bombers on their way to Kaliningrad, The Aviationist reports.

Not only are these planes flying under the radar, but they’re also following unpredictable flight patterns, and in some cases illegally entering NATO territory. “They use interesting altitudes, which are not just for regular transit flights—they move up and down, they do tactical maneuvers in international airspace, which is not safe behavior,” says Tarien, who commands the Estonian Air Force from Amari Air Base, where part of the Baltic Air Policing mission is hosted.

Russian military planes crossed into Estonian territory eight times in 2014, compared to just once in 2013. There was a noticeable increase in the frequency of incursions right after additional NATO aircrafts arrived in the region this spring, says Estonian Captain Lauri Kuusekänd. All of them occurred in a small triangle of airspace surrounding the Estonian island of Vaindloo, pictured below: