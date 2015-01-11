Editors Who Censor 'Charlie Hebdo' Cartoons Are Stereotyping All Muslims as Extremists

The insult is twofold. Self-censoring not only stereotypes Muslims in the West as crazed and sensitive, but impedes the progress of freethinking Muslims in the Islamic world who are challenging Sunni scholars who propagate the most conservative views, the Shiite ayatollahs who claim guardianship of their people, the Gulf financiers of the Islamic State and Al Qaeda, and the militias and mobs who target comedians and liberal writers in the Muslim world each day. For my Iraqi and Pakistani and Palestinian friends bravely challenging established religious dogmas in their countries, the threat of a Paris massacre is a lived reality each day they sit at their desks, prepared to die for every sentence they write. What message do we send to them when we censor the publication of images because we do not wish to offend?

As always happens when the champions of satire and criticism confront the unsmiling and witless parties of violence, a dark irony appears—one that jihadists and their Salafist cousins who claim a monopoly on truth can neither appreciate nor understand. The Qur’an itself is silent on pictorial depictions of the Prophet. This is usually mentioned as a preface or a prelude, but the silence of a holy book on such a consequential topic should not be relegated to a footnote. The collected Hadith—the sayings and doings of the Prophet—ban depictions, though the Hadith are followed by varying degrees and an entire movement rejects the Hadith altogether because one of them recounts the Prophet saying not to write down anything he said. When Islamic civilization, already rich in philosophy and science in Baghdad, fused with Turkish and Persian and Hindu culture from the 8th century onward, a burst of creative energy followed, the poetic and literary results of which are still widely read today. One small part of this creative collision was devotional art in the form of paintings and pictures of the Prophet, still practiced by Shiite and Sufi Muslims. To this day, the Prophet is depicted along with other famous lawgivers in a frieze at the U.S. Supreme Court Building. Must this, too, be taken down because of hurt feelings? (The Council on American-Islamic Relations once asked for exactly that.)

Far too many words and far too much blood has been spilled since 9/11 to prove to Westerners the inherent pluralism of the Islamic tradition, that there are as many Islams as there are Christianities, and that a celebration of diversity is at the core of an individual Muslim’s lived experience. In suppressing this content, the censor reinforces the worst stereotypes about Muslims and strikes a blow not only to freedom of expression but the freedom that diversity engenders. In a grotesque kind of way, the self-censorship reifies—for the reactionary few who will be offended and may retaliate—the blasphemous line that may not be crossed. It betrays cartoonists, writers, and artists who are, as Edward Said once said of Salman Rushdie, the “intifada of the imagination.” And, with tragic consequences, it validates the self-righteous mentality that lets a mob execute political artists for perceived transgressions the Prophet himself—if we are to believe some of the stories told about him—would not have punished.