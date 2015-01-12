There's Never Been a Better—or Worse—Time for a Mitt Romney Presidential Campaign

Instead, Romney is announcing his interest in yet another run amidst a budding sense that the Obama presidency is paying real dividends. The ongoing Obamacare enrollment period has been a fantastic success, and the program as a whole has reduced uninsurance in this country to a historic low. Rapid, sustained economic growth has brought the rate of unemployment well below six percent—the level Romney promised his administration would achieve by the end of 2016. The price of gasoline is flirting with $2 a gallon, which has hastened both the humiliation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a recognition that the right’s strange Putin fixation was misguided all along.

If these trends continue the logic of a Romney revival—and the appetite for it within the electorate—will recede. Where Romney might have argued that second chances are hard to come by, and rarely denied, his candidacy will appear motivated by a desperate sense of entitlement exhibited by people who don’t realize they’re damaged goods.

The tragedy for Romney is that the next president is likely to face circumstances that call for decidedly Romneyesque qualities: steady management, aversion to ideological conflict, a desire to rehabilitate the Republican Party’s reputation for incompetence. But a candidate who derives support from an unyielding conviction that Obama’s presidency has been a disaster can’t premise his campaign on the recognition that everything’s basically OK—that the country will survive without a dramatic break from the past.

Romney has never been a crusader, and was thus ill suited to the ideological battles of 2012. His best political attribute has always been a reputation for managerial competence. But he cashed in on that virtue at the wrong time, and as such, has legions of supporters, who support him not because he was a successful governor and business man, but because he promised to wrest the country from the clutches of socialism. It’d be untenable for him to pander to that element in a climate of full employment, but it’d be just as untenable for him to step out of sync with his supporters by promising to be a responsible steward of a full-employment economy.