There's Never Been a Better—or Worse—Time for a Mitt Romney Presidential Campaign

Instead, Romney is announcing his interest in yet another run amidst a budding sense that the Obama presidency is paying real dividends. The ongoing Obamacare enrollment period has been a fantastic success, and the program as a whole has reduced uninsurance in this country to a historic low. Rapid, sustained economic growth has brought the rate of unemployment well below six percent—the level Romney promised his administration would achieve by the end of 2016. The price of gasoline is flirting with $2 a gallon, which has hastened both the humiliation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a recognition that the right’s strange Putin fixation was misguided all along.

If these trends continue the logic of a Romney revival—and the appetite for it within the electorate—will recede. Where Romney might have argued that second chances are hard to come by, and rarely denied, his candidacy will appear motivated by a desperate sense of entitlement exhibited by people who don’t realize they’re damaged goods.

The tragedy for Romney is that the next president is likely to face circumstances that call for decidedly Romneyesque qualities: steady management, aversion to ideological conflict, a desire to rehabilitate the Republican Party’s reputation for incompetence. But a candidate who derives support from an unyielding conviction that Obama’s presidency has been a disaster can’t premise his campaign on the recognition that everything’s basically OK—that the country will survive without a dramatic break from the past.