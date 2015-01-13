Wealth Patterns Among the Top 5% of African-Americans

This article is sponsored by Credit Suisse.

In 2010, just a few months before the year’s Census showed that population growth among African-Americans had outpaced total population growth by nearly one-third, the Commerce Department published a study on capital access among minority business owners, identifying a different and less optimistic trend. It found that minority business owners were less likely to receive loans compared with non-minority business owners; that they received loans that were, on average, less than half the size; and that they received loans that were, on average, 140 basis points more expensive. Despite rapid population growth, in other words, African-Americans faced continuing constraints in launching businesses and creating wealth as a result.

This past November, Credit Suisse published a study demonstrating the impact of the Commerce Department’s findings among even the nation’s wealthiest African-Americans. The study, entitled “Wealth patterns among the top 5 percent of African-Americans,” compared wealth-management behaviors of the richest African-Americans – those with over $357,000 in net worth – with those of whites at the same wealth threshold. The central finding: Conservatism runs high in financial decision-making among the top 5 percent.

For example, the wealthiest African-Americans have 9 percent of their non-financial assets invested in business assets—defined as equity in their own businesses or someone else’s – compared to 37 percent for the white comparison group. Real estate – generally a safer bet than business investments—accounted for a much larger proportion of investments. Among the top 5 percent of African-Americans, 41 percent of non-financial assets are invested in real estate outside of one’s primary home, compared with 22 percent for the study’s white comparison group.

“Investing in real estate has historically been a smart and steady way to build wealth,” said Stefano Natella, Global Head of Equity Research at Credit Suisse and one of the principal authors of the study. “But if you successfully invest in a company—a tech company is a great example—you could you could see a multiplier of three, four, even ten times your wealth. That’s where more conservative wealth-management behaviors can sometimes be limiting.”