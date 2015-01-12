How Deep Did the Apparent ISIS Hack of the U.S. Military's Twitter Go?

At 12:14 p.m. on Monday, President Barack Obama began his address to the Federal Trade Commission, describing his administration’s efforts to partner with private companies to prevent cyber attacks. By 12:29, the Twitter account for CENTCOM, the branch of the military that is currently operating airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, appeared to have been hacked by an Islamic State-supporter that calls itself the CyberCaliphate. Over the next forty minutes, hackers tweeted various warnings directed at the U.S. military.

It is unclear whether the CyberCaliphate hackers used a brute force trial-and-error type of method to crack the CENTCOM Twitter password, or got the password by accessing a part of CENTCOM’s internal network. While brute force is the most likely explanation—inexpensive computers can make billions of password guesses per second—the hackers are clearly trying to prove that they gained privileged access to internal classified military documents. One tweet contained what appears to be a current list of some of the personnel in the Pacific and European Commands and US Army Central, with their title, work phone numbers, DSN (similar to a phone number), fax numbers, and Pentagon email addresses. Despite the accompanied threat, “We know everything about you, your wives and children,” there is no evidence that their personal contact information was accessed or that ISIS has made its way inside of the PCs of every military base.