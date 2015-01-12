How Deep Did the Apparent ISIS Hack of the U.S. Military's Twitter Go?

It is unclear whether the CyberCaliphate hackers used a brute force trial-and-error type of method to crack the CENTCOM Twitter password, or got the password by accessing a part of CENTCOM’s internal network. While brute force is the most likely explanation—inexpensive computers can make billions of password guesses per second—the hackers are clearly trying to prove that they gained privileged access to internal classified military documents. One tweet contained what appears to be a current list of some of the personnel in the Pacific and European Commands and US Army Central, with their title, work phone numbers, DSN (similar to a phone number), fax numbers, and Pentagon email addresses. Despite the accompanied threat, “We know everything about you, your wives and children,” there is no evidence that their personal contact information was accessed or that ISIS has made its way inside of the PCs of every military base.

Another tweet boasted a roster of Army General Public Officers by rank, designated "For Official Use Only." The entire 106 page PDF has already been published online.