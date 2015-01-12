Multiculturalism Can Work in France. President Hollande Already Showed Us How.

Hollande’s presence was, of course, part of his presidential duty. But it was also, at least in recent memory, perhaps the greatest act of respect that a sitting president has shown to the idea that there exist—even in secular, universalist France—particular communities with particular memories, experiences, and identities. Moreover, Hollande was quick to designate the attack on the kosher supermarket an anti-Semitic attack, a distinction that may seem obvious to Anglo-American observers but that, in a French context, is not always readily made. For instance, in the brutal 2006 murder of Ilan Halimi, a 23-year-old Jewish cellphone salesman, by the so-called gang des barbares, the police initially refused to identify the crime as anti-Semitic. The humility of Hollande’s appearance yesterday, on the other hand, was a kind of acknowledgment that the grief of a particular community need not always be subsumed into a larger, universalized narrative.

In fact, Hollande’s actions show not only respect for the victims of the attacks but also a much-needed affirmation for the communitarian reality that does, can, and should exist not in opposition to but alongside laïcité. That may not be enough to ensure a vital Jewish future in France, but it is certainly a place to start.

By contrast, the aftermath of Charlie Hebdo has revealed that there is hardly any such respect for France’s Muslim community, also the largest of its kind in Europe and confined to the periphery of France’s cities and public life. Now, more than ever, is the time that this community should be recognized and legitimized, alongside the affirmation that French citizens need not efface their ethnic or religious identities completely in order to be “French.” As Olivier Roy argued in Le Monde this weekend, France cannot deny Muslims the right to communally engage and expect them to condemn terrorism as a community. Welcoming French Muslims into the social mainstream is an absolute necessity as France grapples with the aftermath of these tragedies.