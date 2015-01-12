Multiculturalism Can Work in France. President Hollande Already Showed Us How.

This past Saturday, following the attack on a kosher supermarket in connection with the attack on the editorial offices of Charlie Hebdo, the Grande Synagogue of Paris was forced to close its doors on the Sabbath for the first time since the Nazi occupation. After a harrowing increase in anti-Semitic attacks in France this past year, many are wondering—understandably—about the fate of the French-Jewish community, still Europe’s largest and once, arguably, its most vital. Does that community, the question goes, even have a future?

Last night, however, both Benjamin Netanyahu and François Hollande were in attendance at a special rally at the Grande Synagogue. The presence of these two men was a powerful sign that ethnic and religious multiculturalism is alive—if not well—in France. Hollande even wore a kippah—a powerful statement of solidarity in a country that has often clung dogmatically to the doctrine of laïcité, which renders it illegal to differentiate individual citizens on the grounds of their religion and has led, among other things, to the government’s 2004 decision to ban outward signs of religious affiliation such as headscarves and, yes, kippot from public schools.

Although Netanyahu, in his remarks, carefully suggested that the State of Israel would welcome any and all who wished to make aliyah in the wake of recent attacks, it was more likely Hollande whose visit to this most symbolic of sites will tell us more about the future of the Jews in France.

Gracefully poised above the rue de la Victoire, Paris’s Grande Synagogue—the largest in France—is as much a metaphor as it is a sacred space, the projection into marble and stone of a community and its mores. Completed in 1874, the synagogue is the seat of the Chief Rabbi of France and, in many ways, a pillar of the French-Jewish establishment. Unique among its European counterparts, that establishment has always been a testament to the French Revolutionary ideals of liberty, equality, and fraternity, as well as a barometer for the durability of the Republic ostensibly devoted to those noble and high-minded values.