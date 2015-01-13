Elizabeth Warren Is Taking Control of the Democratic Agenda

The two events were similar, but one big thing has changed: the role of Elizabeth Warren. She never actually made a public statement in the Summers fight, making her presence felt behind the scenes. But she orchestrated and controlled the Weiss fight, very vocally going after him and everything his selection represents about the coziness between Washington and Wall Street, on both sides of the aisle. Without Warren’s opposition, Weiss would still be the nominee.

Warren’s ability to work the levers of power from inside and outside shows how quickly she is mastering Senate politics—and why her push to put populist economics at the center of Democratic Party politics is working.

Warren saw Weiss’s nomination as another example of leading Democrats reflexively turning to Wall Street for economic expertise, which consequently leads to policies favoring the financial industry. And despite her new role in the Democratic leadership of the Senate, she was willing to make a stink about it, enough so that she rallied other senators, from Tammy Baldwin on the left edge of the party to Joe Manchin on the right, to her side.