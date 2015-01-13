Elizabeth Warren Is Taking Control of the Democratic Agenda

Warren saw Weiss’s nomination as another example of leading Democrats reflexively turning to Wall Street for economic expertise, which consequently leads to policies favoring the financial industry. And despite her new role in the Democratic leadership of the Senate, she was willing to make a stink about it, enough so that she rallied other senators, from Tammy Baldwin on the left edge of the party to Joe Manchin on the right, to her side.

In his withdrawal letter, Weiss said that he didn’t want his nomination to become a drawn-out distraction. He accepted a job instead as a “counselor” to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, sidestepping the Senate confirmation battle (a replay from when Tim Geithner hired former Bear Stearns partner Lee Sachs as his counselor). The role gives Weiss a voice in policymaking decisions at the Treasury, but strips him of any statutory authority. The White House and Lew said separately in statements that “the opposition to his nomination was not justified.”

The Weiss affair will certainly lead to the White House thinking twice about future nominees. The Progressive Change Campaign Committee has already floated “progressive economic thinkers” like former Senator Byron Dorgan and economist Dean Baker for the Treasury spot. At the very least, in the future you should expect Warren to be consulted on a nominee before, and not after, the announcement.

So why is the Warren wing of the party ascendant? First, Democrats are languishing with their smallest House minority since the 1940s, and a state legislative minority dating back to the pre-FDR days. Part of the success stems from the ideological winnowing of the party, through losses in red states and purple districts. There’s less of a battle of ideas to be fought. But that doesn’t fully account for the change during just the last few weeks.