Obama Wants Home Care Workers to Get Minimum Wage, But a Federal Judge Is Standing in the Way

Leon wrote in his December opinion that the rule would “have a destabilizing impact on the entire home care industry and will adversely affect access to home care services for millions of the elderly and infirm.” The National Association for Home Care & Hospice said after Leon's decision that the changes "would have led to higher costs which would have been borne by infirm individuals or by the states and federal government through financially strapped programs such as Medicaid."

The Obama administration had already bowed to pressure from states last October that said they would need more time to put such changes into effect, and announced that the rule wouldn't be enforced until after June 30, 2015, and that the DOL would “exercise its discretion” on enforcement the following six months. Currently, 15 states already provide minimum wage and overtime protection to home care workers, and six states plus the District of Columbia provide at least minimum wage.

As we noted last year, being a personal care aide—a type of home care worker—is one of the ten worst-paying jobs in America. But as the Baby Boomer generation ages, home care workers will become increasingly essential. Between 2010 and 2050, the elderly population is expected to double to 88.5 million, according to a 2010 report by the U.S. Census Bureau. The elderly-disabled population will, of course, grow too: According to the National Down Syndrome Society, life expectancy for an individual with Down Syndrome in the 1980s was 25 years, and today it’s 60. Despite the difficult work and low pay, home care employment is expected to grow by 48 percent by 2022, in part due to the growing elderly population.