Obama Wants Home Care Workers to Get Minimum Wage, But a Federal Judge Is Standing in the Way

There are two million home health-care workers in the United States, and not one of them is guaranteed minimum wage or overtime pay under federal law. That's because in 1974, amendments to the Fair Labor Standards Act exempted all workers who provide “companionship services.” Over the past few years, the Obama administration has been trying to rectify that mistake and ensure “that men and women in one of the fastest-growing professions in the country don’t slip through the cracks.” But a federal judge, who is expected to issue a ruling on Wednesday, stands in the way .

In September 2013, the Department of Labor (DOL) announced a new rule that would essentially narrow the definition of “companionship services” to people providing more social interactions with elderly clients, such as playing games, doing crafts, reading and going on walks. Home care workers providing more substantive care, and those employed by third-party agencies, would be eligible for minimum wage beginning January 2015.

But three home care lobbying organizations—Home Care Association of America, International Franchise Association, and the National Association for Home Care and Hospice—sued the DOL in June 2014. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon heard the first part of Home Care Association of America v. Weil in December 22, 2014, eventually striking down the section that would require third-party employers to provide minimum wage and overtime protection to home care workers. He called the regulation “an arbitrary and capricious exercise of authority inconsistent with Congress’s language and intent,” and placed a stay on the entire act until January 15. He is expected to rule Wednesday afternoon on the administration’s new definition for companionship services.

Deane Beebe, spokeswoman for the Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute, said a ruling against that new redefinition would be a blow to millions of workers—more than 90 percent of whom are women, while one in five is a single parent.