Republican Governors to Food-Stamp Recipients: Get a Job Already!

Thanks to the November midterms, Republicans now control 29 state legislatures—the most in nearly 100 years—and hold 31 governorships. Now, emboldened by the GOP wave and their own re-election last year, several governors are taking aim at one of the party's favorite targets: food stamps.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a potential 2016 candidate, wants to require people receiving food stamps or unemployment insurance to undergo drug testing. He’s also proposed limits on the types of food people can buy with food stamps. Maine Governor Paul LePage, whose re-election was widely seen as a referendum on welfare after he cut the public-assistance rolls by half, declared in his inauguration speech, “No more welfare handouts.” Ohio Governor John Kasich spent much of his inaugural speech discussing "personal responsibility," saying, “It's a sin not to help someone who needs it, but it's equally a sin to continue to help someone who needs to learn how to help themselves.”

Some states are already squeezing their food-stamp recipients by reinstating federal work requirements. Written into the 1996 welfare law, the requirements cut off able-bodied Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients without children after three months if they have not found 20 hours per week of work or a training program. Thirty-seven states with high unemployment rates qualify for a federal waiver in fiscal 2015, but eight of those states—Delaware, Maine, Texas, Colorado, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin—are all partially or completely reinstating work requirements for certain beneficiaries. In six of those eight states, the governors making that decision are Republicans, and they're portraying the revival of work requirements as a reversion to normal, pre-recession law. By declining the waivers, Republican governors can strengthen their conservative bona fides—making it seem as though their states are too prosperous to need SNAP, while also implicitly condemning federal spending.

Since 2008, public assistance rolls have ballooned. The number of people receiving SNAP benefits jumped from 26 million in 2007 to more than 40 million in 2010. In 2014, an average of 46.5 million people received SNAP benefits—more than one in seven people in the country. According to the Congressional Budget Office, that increase is primarily due to the jump in poverty during the recession: The SNAP program is an automatic stabilizer, kicking in as the economy falters. The recession may be officially over, but long-term unemployment persists, and those who are on public assistance typically take a few years start reaping the benefits of a recovery.