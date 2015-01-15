Republican Governors to Food-Stamp Recipients: Get a Job Already!

Some states are already squeezing their food-stamp recipients by reinstating federal work requirements. Written into the 1996 welfare law, the requirements cut off able-bodied Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients without children after three months if they have not found 20 hours per week of work or a training program. Thirty-seven states with high unemployment rates qualify for a federal waiver in fiscal 2015, but eight of those states—Delaware, Maine, Texas, Colorado, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin—are all partially or completely reinstating work requirements for certain beneficiaries. In six of those eight states, the governors making that decision are Republicans, and they're portraying the revival of work requirements as a reversion to normal, pre-recession law. By declining the waivers, Republican governors can strengthen their conservative bona fides—making it seem as though their states are too prosperous to need SNAP, while also implicitly condemning federal spending.

Since 2008, public assistance rolls have ballooned. The number of people receiving SNAP benefits jumped from 26 million in 2007 to more than 40 million in 2010. In 2014, an average of 46.5 million people received SNAP benefits—more than one in seven people in the country. According to the Congressional Budget Office, that increase is primarily due to the jump in poverty during the recession: The SNAP program is an automatic stabilizer, kicking in as the economy falters. The recession may be officially over, but long-term unemployment persists, and those who are on public assistance typically take a few years start reaping the benefits of a recovery.

In the states where governors are reinstating work requirements, the hardest-hit areas will struggle to comply. In Maine, for example, where LePage reinstated work requirements in October, a paper mill in Bucksport that closed in December has left more than 500 people unemployed. Now, the three-month clock is ticking before those people are kicked off food stamps. Meanwhile, in Ohio, Governor John Kasich began partially reinstating the work requirements last year, but the only counties exempted were in mostly white, Appalachian regions, says Kate McGarvey, an attorney at the Legal Aid Society of Columbus. According to a complaint filed by poverty advocates, about 62.54 percent of Ohio’s food stamps recipients in June 2014 were white, but in the counties where Kasich waived work requirements, 94.18 of recipients were white. (McGarvey says that the state used out-of-date unemployment data to determine which counties would be exempt, and that the urban counties where the work requirements are reinstated now have higher unemployment rates.)